Princess Beatrice rocks colourful trainers and sparkly dress for Princess Kate's private wedding afterparty

With the world watching with bated breath as Princess Kate stepped out of the car with her father Michael Middleton and maid of honour Pippa Middleton in her breathtaking bridal gown in April 2011, the fashion credentials of her wedding guests went largely unnoticed.

Not only did the bride do a memorable outfit change, swapping her Alexander McQueen lace wedding dress for a strapless embellished gown by the same designer for the evening reception, but the likes of Princess Beatrice followed suit.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wasn't the only one to do an outfit change on her big day in 2011

Photos from the pre-wedding dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on 28 April show Sarah Ferguson's daughter kicking off the weekend looking radiant in a cream fishtail gown interspersed with silver sparkles and finished with an elegant one-shouldered design.

She swapped her glamorous evening attire and chunky silver accessories for a modest cream Valentino Haute Couture dress for the ceremony on 29 April, wowing fans with her daring fascinator.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore Valentino heels for the ceremony

Aside from her two well-documented wedding guest outfits, Beatrice also rocked a third ensemble for the private wedding reception at the Goring Hotel, where Kate stayed the night before her wedding. After long hours on her feet in her nude champagne satin Valentino heels, which she later recycled for her wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, Beatrice prioritised comfort with her unconventional trainers.

One unearthed snap shows the royal attending the wedding afterparty, thought to be hosted by Carol and Michael Middleton at the London hotel.

© Danny E. Martindale The royal was pictured in trainers at the after-party at The Goring Hotel

She rocked white trainers peppered with colourful fruit prints, which stood in stark contrast to her glamorous maroon gown finished with silver embellishments.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Seriously stylish royal wedding guest outfits that have been forgotten

Foregoing her fascinator from earlier in the day, Beatrice wore her fiery hair in a bouncy blowdry with the top section secured back with a sparkly accessory, while a deep smokey eye made for the perfect evening beauty look.

© Getty Kate, Pippa and Carole Middleton spent the night before the royal wedding at The Goring Hotel

Beatrice previously admitted that both she and Eugenie have a shared love of Converse trainers – and the footwear actually caused a rift between the sisters! "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," Beatrice told Vogue in 2018. "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

When she's not attending royal weddings, trainers are often the go-to footwear for the laid-back, cool-girl Princess. She has been spotted sporting an on-trend pair of Veja trainers with a bird-print McQ Alexander McQueen dress for a concert in 2019, and white Gucci trainers with skinny jeans and a khaki jacket for a lunch date with Edoardo in 2021.

LOOK: Outrageous celeb wedding guest shoes: From Princess Beatrice's trainers to Holly Willoughby's jewels