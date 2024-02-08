Princess Beatrice is a vision in shoulder-baring dress and chunky heels for Peru royal wedding

Princess Beatrice, 35, has had a style revolution over the past couple of years, switching her stylish mini dresses for elegant midi frocks – and that includes her wedding guest outfits.

Before we became accustomed to the royal stepping out in The Vampire's Wife's ruffles and Erdem's florals, we used to regularly spot Sarah Ferguson's daughter donning more daring outfits. One of these included her shoulder-baring wedding guest dress for Prince Christian of Hanover's nuptials in 2018.

© Raul Sifuentes Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attended Prince Christian of Hanover's 2018 wedding

Joining her sister Princess Eugenie in Peru, Beatrice stepped out in a spring dress perfectly suited to the sunny March weather. The black dress featured off-the-shoulder straps and a knee-length skirt, with the dark blue material interspersed with white florals. She finished her ensemble with platform black heels, carrying a matching clutch with her essentials.

The look was a surprise for many fans since royal ladies tend to keep their necklines and hems very modest. There has only been a handful of times Beatrice has chosen to show her shoulders or even arms in public, preferring long-sleeved gowns for her royal appearances.

© Getty Princess Beatrice often favours modest wedding guest dresses, such as The Vampire's Wife one she wore to Ellie Goulding's nuptials

However, Meghan Markle has chosen to don several Bardot frocks – including for her post-wedding Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2018 – and Princess Kate made the rare style choice for a garden party back in 2017.

Beatrice's similarly stylish sister Eugenie chose a green floral dress with flowing fabric covered in a yellow floral print. It featured a V-neck, a belted waist, and long sleeves, and she added nude heels and sunglasses for an effortless look.

Years before Prince Christian's wedding with Alessandra de Osma, Beatrice surprised once again with her fashion choices at the Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 nuptials.

Aside from her cream fishtail gown for the pre-wedding dinner and the modest cream Valentino Haute Couture dress for the Westminster Abbey ceremony, Beatrice wore a third rarely-pictured dress for the evening reception. She was pictured at a private wedding party at the Goring Hotel, where Kate stayed the night before her wedding, wearing an embellished maroon one-shouldered gown alongside colourful trainers.

© Getty The royal got married to the property developer in 2020

The royal had been wearing champagne satin Valentino heels, which she later recycled for her wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, earlier in the day, but prioritised comfort in the evening.

Edoardo's wife has previously confessed that trainers are a beloved shoe among several of her family members – and they even caused a rift between herself and Eugenie!

© Danny E. Martindale Princess Beatrice wore trainers to the Prince and Princess of Wales' after-party at The Goring Hotel

"One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," Beatrice told Vogue. "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

