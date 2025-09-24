Princess Beatrice was 'pure enchantment' in her most magical wedding guest dress

Princess Beatrice always puts on a sartorial display when attending a lavish evening event, but a certain look from 2022 tops them all. The niece of King Charles, 37, was one of the royal guests at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan, arriving at the wedding banquet in a glorious ensemble that may be her most regal look to date. The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York opted for a Reem Acra gown made from a heavy pale pink silk and featuring fluted sleeves, a full skirt, and a fitted bodice.

On the top half, Beatrice's dress featured gold embellished panelling with intricate beading as well as a high neckline. Elevating her look were an array of accessories, including a gold Tyler Ellis clutch. "At the Royal Jordanian wedding, Princess Beatrice embodied the epitome of the fairytale princess," Tyler Ellis tells us.

Beatrice's handbag designer unpacks her look © Shutterstock Princess Beatrice poses as she attends Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's Royal Wedding Banquet "The flowing champagne tones of her gown shimmered with subtle gold detailing, while the sparkling diamond tiara crowned her look with regal brilliance, and it was such a magical moment to see our Lee 'Pouchet' clutch as the finishing touch. It was a vision of pure enchantment that every young girl and grown woman dreams about." Having supplied the clutch for Beatrice's attendance at the wedding, Tyler reveals what she thinks makes her stand out among an array of stylish women in the British royal family. "What makes her style so compelling is her instinctive ability to honour royal tradition while giving it a modern edge. It is wonderful how she can wear the most iconic princess look with ease, yet also choose more approachable styles that you or I can see ourselves in.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

© Getty Princess Beatrice balances contemporary with classic "She balances timeless silhouettes with contemporary details, embraces craftsmanship with elegance, and carries each look with warmth and confidence, making her fashion choices a true reflection of her personality and poise," the designer and style expert adds.

Beatrice's tiara moment © Getty Beatrice wore her mother's wedding tiara from 1986 The tiara that Tyler points out is the York tiara, which dates back to the 80s. It was purchased for Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip from Garrard ahead of her wedding day to their son, Prince Andrew. Beatrice also wore Art Deco-style drop earrings featuring glistening pink stones, as well as layered fine gold bracelets, and styled her auburn locks in loose waves.

© Shutterstock Princess Beatrice attends Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's Royal Wedding at Zahran Palace Earlier in the day, Beatrice wore a different look for the Jordanian royal couple's wedding ceremony at Zahran Palace in Amman. Beatrice chose a pale blue Needle & Thread gown covered in tiny sequin embellishments. The garment also featured sheer sleeves with a fluted detail around the wrist and a ruffle around the neck. The dress, which cinched at the waist thanks to a thick black band, was paired with suede pumps in the same powder blue hue and a glittery box clutch.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB