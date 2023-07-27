Princess Beatrice, 11, can't stop smiling in cute satin wedding guest dress

Princess Beatrice is well versed in wedding guest dressing, whether she's donning lace dresses, ballgowns or even her attention-grabbing hats.

Rewind the years back to 1999, and Sarah Ferguson's daughter was spotted looking adorable at one of her first high-profile royal weddings. The then-11-year-old couldn't hide her smile as she emerged from the car at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle followed by her sister Princess Eugenie ahead of their uncle Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's wedding.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie were pictured in their wedding guest dresses at St. George's Chapel

Beatrice was dressed in a teal satin outfit including a dress layered underneath a matching jacket, styling her strawberry blonde hair in a half-up style with waves falling past her shoulders. In the background, Eugenie wore a similar outfit in a purple colour with the same covered buttons and darker trim, sporting a thick fringe.

© Getty The royal was joined by Prince William and Prince Harry at Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's wedding

Other snaps from the royal wedding show Beatrice smiling alongside her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, who looked smart dressed in morning suits with pinstripe trousers and yellow and pink striped shirts.

Sophie (then Rhys-Jones) got married on 19 June 1999 wearing a pearl-encrusted wedding dress designed by Samantha Shaw. She took the jacket off to reveal her rarely-seen sparkly V-neck evening gown for her wedding reception.

The royal bride teamed her bridal outfit with a set of white and black pearl drop earrings, a matching bracelet, and a necklace featuring a cross design. They were a wedding gift from Prince Edward, who commissioned Asprey and Garrard to make the regal accessories.

© Getty Sophie and Edward got married in 1999

She finished off her look with a scrollwork-motif diamond tiara that is thought to have been from the Queen's private collection.

© Getty Sophie wore black and white pearls on her wedding day

The couple met at a charity event in 1993 and dated for six years until they announced their engagement in January 1999. She suffered an ectopic pregnancy in 2001 before welcoming her daughter Lady Louise in 2003 followed by James, Earl of Wessex in 2007.

Since Sophie's wedding, Beatrice – who is now married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – has attended many weddings wearing her go-to teal or blue colours. For Zara and Mike Tindall's nuptials in 2011 at Canongate Kirk, Scotland, she wore a beaded blue mini dress with floral detailing and a matching jacket.

WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits of all time

She also wore an eye-catching 3D embellished gown with long sheer sleeves and an A-line midi skirt to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding, followed by an unconventional maid of honour peplum navy jacket to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank nuptials months later. Blue is clearly her colour!

DETAILS: Duchess Sophie rocks brunette pixie cut and thigh split wedding guest skirt in unearthed photo