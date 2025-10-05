Victoria Beckham hints at ‘tough’ impact of Brooklyn feud on family

Victoria Beckham has made candid comments about her family life just days before her highly anticipated documentary is set to drop on Netflix on 9 October. Speaking to The Times on Sunday, the fashion designer touched on a range of topics from fuelling speculation about a possible Spice Girls reunion to lifting the lid on the Beckham's home life. In the interview, Victoria, who saw the Oasis reunion twice, touched on the Gallagher brother's infamous feud amid rumours of a rift between the Beckham family. "I just think their mum must be so happy," she said of the Gallagher brothers reconciling.

"It must have been really tough on the mum, the boys not talking for all those years. And I just think as a mum, that must be … she must feel so happy to see her boys getting on," she continued. The comments come amid rumours of reported rift between the Beckham family that began circulating earlier this year after Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz skipped several high-profile family celebrations.

While the fashion mogul didn't explicitly mention her eldest son in the interview, she did talk about her other three children, Cruz, Romeo and Harper. "All our kids have their own sense of style. Harper is very appropriate in the way she dresses," Victoria said of her youngest daughter, who is becoming a fashion mogul in her own right. "She's a little mini-me — she's very similar to me. She's a good girl. She’s incredibly funny — she's got a very dry sense of humour."

"Harper's still 14, so she's living at home. So is Cruz, who is 20. I see both of them every day. Romeo doesn't live at home, so I see a little less of him," she said, adding that the family still gather for dinner at the dining room table every night.

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary

Victoria Beckham's self-titled documentary will drop on 9 October on Netflix and was announced in August 2024. Victoria's dedicated documentary will come almost two years after her husband David Beckham's documentary gave fans an unprecedented look into the life of the famed footballer and the wider Beckham dynasty.

While the exact contents of the documentary are still tightly under wraps, Victoria has hinted that her husband may or may not be in it. "He might end up on the cutting-room floor. I mean, who knows? They have filmed a little bit of David and the children because they’re such a huge part of everything," she previously said in an interview with Bloomberg. Just as David's documentary followed his journey from being a child to a renowned footballer, we can expect Victoria's documentary to follow her journey from pop star to fashion designer.