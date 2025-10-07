Taylor Swift reveals what she said during speech at Selena Gomez's wedding

Taylor Swift offered a glimpse into her close friend Selena Gomez’s wedding, including a heartfelt moment from the speech she gave during the celebration. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, the singer opened up about Selena's nuptials to Benny Blanco. However, Taylor made it clear that she hadn’t made any remarks about her friend marrying before her. "So I did make a speech but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement," she shared. "Nobody wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day but…'"

"I was like 'don't mention it, maybe turn it around,''' she explained while twisting her diamond engagement ring. "This is her day," replied Jimmy. Taylor went on to share what she really said in her speech, which turned out to be filled with touching stories and sweet memories of their friendship. "I did do some light teasing about the way that we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met. "Cause we met when we were teenagers in 2008, it was quite a year. Let me tell you," she said.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show

Taylor continued: "And so I talked a little bit about 2008. I talked about, how happy I am for her and how beautiful it's been to get to be part of her life. But I did not make it about me." The singer went on to gush over Selena’s stunning bridal look and admitted that Benny has her full seal of approval as a husband. "I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous, not only bride, but just vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day," she added. "Benny is... he is him. He is so funny. He's the best."

© Variety via Getty Images The pair have been friends since 2008

Selena and Benny exchanged vows on September 27 in Santa Barbara, hosting 170 guests for the intimate and romantic affair. The ceremony took place at the lush Sea Crest Nursery, with large white tents set up across the grounds, creating elegant spaces for dining, dancing, and celebrating well into the night. The actress wore a Ralph Lauren custom hand-draped halter-neck satin dress detailed with intricate embroidery. The gown featured a low, wrapped back and hourglass silhouette complete with a flowing silk skirt and long train. She carried a bouquet of lily of the valley.

The actress and the "Cruel Summer" singer share a nearly two decade friendship, with Taylor being one of the first to congratulate her on her engagement in December last year. The pair first met back in 2008 when they each were dating a Jonas brother.