Victoria Beckham's morning 'boost' keeps her and David loved up in their 50s

Victoria Beckham regularly delights her social media followers with intimate insights into her life with her husband David, sharing glimpses of him working out in the gym, getting busy in their Cotswolds garden and blessing us with snaps of the duo onboard their multi-million dollar yacht. Her propensity to welcome us into their relationship means we're all well aware that the duo is still super loved-up – and while being married to arguably one of the most desirable men in the world surely helps, Victoria's morning routine could also contribute to their lasting bond.

VB's morning rituals are well documented (apple cider vinegar and intense treadmill sessions are part of her morning routine), with matcha making up a part of her wellness itinerary - she even gave a matcha drink to attendees of her fashion show in October 2024. So, what does matcha have to do with her relationship with David? Adult wellness experts at Monsta Toys say the green blend can support our love lives in several ways.

Matcha's link to our love lives

1. Blood circulation

Matcha contains high levels of antioxidant catechins, which research shows can improve blood vessel function and circulation. Why is this good for our love life? Better blood flow translates directly to enhanced bedroom performance – plus the amino acid L-theanine in matcha works synergistically with these compounds to relax blood vessels, potentially improving arousal and sensitivity.

© Instagram David and Victoria's long lasting marriage could be attributed to many things - maybe even VB's morning rituals

2. Increased energy

Given that Victoria famously wakes up at the crack of dawn to work out, she is likely thankful for the energy boost from matcha. Luckily, unlike coffee's rapid spike and drop, matcha provides steady energy for four to six hours. This sustained boost can translate to better stamina and endurance during intimate moments. The combination of caffeine and L-theanine creates what researchers call "calm alertness", which is perfect for maintaining focus and energy during sexual activity.

3. Stress reduction

Juggling a busy family life along with multiple mega-bucks businesses would stress even the calmest people, but matcha likely helps Victoria keep her cool. L-theanine (found in matcha) produces calming alpha brain waves without causing drowsiness, helping reduce cortisol levels that can kill libido. When stress hormones are elevated, the production of both testosterone and estrogen suffers. By naturally lowering anxiety, matcha can help restore hormonal balance and sexual desire - ideal.

© Getty Images Matcha is less caffeinated than coffee, so prevents the spikes and drops associated with a cup of joe

When to drink matcha

According to Monsta Toys, VB's preference to drink morning matcha is ideal, as it will allow her to reap the circulatory and stress-reducing benefits while avoiding sleep interference that could undermine sexual wellness. We'll be stocking our supplement stash with the green powder from now on…