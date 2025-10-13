WATCH: European royal couple give behind-the-scenes glimpse at fairytale engagement

The future Crown Princess of the Albanians, Blerta Celibashi has given royal-watchers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at her engagement to Crown Prince Leka. Blerta and Prince Leka celebrated their engagement on Saturday, 10 October with their family and friends after announcing the happy news to the public. Blerta gave an intimate look at her getting ready for the celebration as well as a candid moment between her, Prince Leka and his daughter, Princess Geraldine.

Posting to her Instagram, Blerta shared two Reels of her hair and makeup being done for the engagement party. In one of the reels, she can be seen getting ready with a makeup artist who gives her a natural, glowy makeup look. At one point, Blerta can even be seen getting hands-on and doing her own mascara for the occasion. In the other clip, she poses for the camera and shows off the chic take on the classic French twist she wore for the party. At the end of the short video, Blerta can be seen standing next to her fiancé, Prince Leka and the prince's five-year-old daughter, Princess Geraldine, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Elia Zaharia.

Prince Leka and Blerta's love story

Leka, who is the Crown Prince of Albania, first went public with his relationship in September 2024. Now, a year later, he and Blerta are officially engaged, according to a statement released by the Albanian Royal Court. The happy news comes six months after the prince's divorce from Crown Princess Elia was finalised. Photos shared on Prince Leka's official Instagram page show the happy couple celebrating their engagement with close friends and family on Saturday, 11 October.

"The Royal Court is pleased to announce the engagement of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Leka II of the Albanians and Miss Blerta Celibashi," the statement under the pictures reads. "The engagement was joyfully celebrated on 11 October 2025, in Ksamil, Southern Albania, in the presence of family and close friends.

"The Royal Family shares their happiness with the Albanian people and extends heartfelt gratitude to all who have conveyed their kind wishes on this joyful occasion." In the pictures posted, Blerta can be seen in a chic champagne-coloured floor-length gown, meanwhile the prince wears a smart suit.

© Instagram The pair first went public with their relationship in September last year

The celebrations come just a month after Blerta joined the prince for her first official engagement on a visit to the Queen Géraldine Foundation, a programme that champions educational initiatives and philanthropic work across Albania. Blerta looked effortlessly smart and chic in a white blouse and dark-wash jeans for the occasion.