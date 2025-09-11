Albanian royal Prince Leka's glamorous girlfriend steps into the spotlight for first royal engagement

Prince Leka of Albania has been joined by his beautiful girlfriend, Blerta Celibashi, for her first official royal engagement, marking a significant step in their relationship. The couple stepped out together to visit the Queen Géraldine Foundation, a charitable organisation in Albania. The visit provided a wonderful opportunity for Blerta to show her support for the Albanian Royal Family's philanthropic work. For the occasion, Blerta opted for a look that was both effortlessly chic and modern. The photographer paired a crisp, oversized white shirt with a pair of dark skinny trousers. She completed her outfit with a pair of classic Stan Smith trainers. Her brown hair was worn in loose, natural waves, adding to her relaxed and radiant appearance.

Prince Leka, 43, mirrored her smart-casual style, looking dapper in a grey blazer jacket, jeans and a white shirt. The couple shared several charming moments, speaking warmly with the children at the foundation. They were also pictured holding hands as they walked through the grounds.

Following the engagement, Prince Leka took to Instagram to share some photos as he heaped praise on Blerta for joining him. "The first day of school in Zenisht e Burgajet was full of light, smiles and children's joy. Gifts with school supplies expressed our desire to be close to children and their families at the beginning of the year," he wrote.

"Thank you to the teachers for their dedication, to the Queen Geraldine Foundation for their ongoing support, to Arbana for joining us with her pride of where she took her first steps in school, and to Blerta, my partner who adds light and love to every initiative. Wishing all children and teachers a successful year full of achievements! Photo by @edpagria."

Prince Leka's relationship

This first official engagement for Blerta marks her step into the royal world and suggests a growing and committed relationship with Prince Leka. They made their relationship debut at the Carpathia West Ball, which he hosted in honour of The Queen Geraldine Foundation, last September. The special fundraising event was held at the residence of Mr. Anton Konsztantine, located on the east shore of Greenwood Lake, New York. Prince Leka was all smiles as he posed at the event with his girlfriend, who looked stunning in a show-stopping black ballgown.

Prince Leka's marriage breakdown

The couple's public debut came months after Prince Leka separated from Crown Princess Elia of Albania in January 2024. He shares daughter Geraldine with his ex-wife. The dad-of-one, who is the head of the Albanian royal family, announced on social media that the couple had mutually decided to end their marriage, stating that their daughter remained their number one priority.

The statement, translated from Albanian, read: "Hello friends and well-wishers."Through this post, I officially inform you that LTM Princ Leka and Elia Zaharia have agreed to end their marriage. Since the marriage has lost its function, they have seen the way to resolve it by mutual consent by starting the necessary legal procedures."

It continued: "Despite the trust in the institution of the family, LTM Prince Leka II believes that the values of mutual respect and understanding will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!!! The spiritual and physical well-being of the girl, LSM Princess Geraldine, will remain at the center of their attention, dedicated to ensuring a happy and safe life for Geraldine. LTM Princ Leka Il will not make further statements or comments and requests that the right to privacy be respected regarding this matter."