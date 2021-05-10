Exclusive: Mario Lopez reveals family's biggest struggle during pandemic – and how they are closer than ever The Access Hollywood host is dad to children Gia, Dominic and Santino

Mario Lopez is a busy working father-of-three and during the pandemic he has tackled balancing his busy job with homeschooling his kids.

The Access Hollywood host shares daughter Gia and sons Dominic and Santino with wife Courtney Laine Mazza, and opened up to HELLO! about their time together during the last year.

Describing their biggest struggle - which many will be able to relate to – Mario shared: "The biggest struggle has been dealing with the cabin fever that everyone can relate to, and really missing out on the spontaneity that life naturally brought to our days, pre-pandemic.

VIDEO: Mario Lopez's daughter reveals incredible music talent

"We get outside and stay active as much as possible, but I think getting away from our daily routine sounds pretty fantastic right now."

The star added: "I’m trying to convince my wife to take a Pack Up + Go trip with me – they’re a really cool surprise travel agency and currently have a really great offer from the United Quest Card.

Mario Lopez opened up about his family's experience in lockdown

"It's such a cool concept and seriously an awesome deal right now."

And despite the cabin fever from the lockdown, Mario has never felt closer to his family.

"It’s definitely made my family closer since we’ve never gotten to spend this much time together," he said.

"Being able to see all of the milestones for my children, and now my one year old, has been invaluable!

The Extra host is a doting father to three young children

"We’ve gotten creative as a family with our time, as well. I’ve learned more TikTok dances than I care to reveal, but we’ve definitely just been staying super active – being in California, we go on hikes and go to the beach a lot but I’m really looking forward to trying getting back out there and adding a little more spontaneity to life."

Praising wife Courtney, the TV star added: "I always knew she was a great mom – she’s a supermom, but she’s been juggling activities, school, homework, everything in between and now I have a whole new respect for her.

Mario has been finding ways to keep his kids busy during the pandemic

"During lockdown, we kept our kids really busy with activities – gymnastics, jujitsu and my oldest daughter actually co-starred in my new movie we shot recently – so we’ve been able to keep their spirits up. They are incredibly resilient!"

Mario helped launch a new campaign, Questination Unknown - celebrating the launch of The United Quest Card from Chase.

