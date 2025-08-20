'90s teen idol's daring appearance leaves fans saying the same thing

'90s teen superstar Tiffani Thiessen stunned fans on Monday when she shared a sultry video of herself looking as ageless as ever.

The actress, who rose to fame on the high school sitcom Saved by the Bell alongside Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, took to Instagram to post her naked carrot cake recipe with a sizzling twist.

Tiffani's fan frenzy

© Instagram Tiffani shared the sultry video on social media

Tiffani showcased her delicious carrot cake by standing directly behind it, while wearing nothing but a necklace and eating the dessert with a fork.

"How do you eat it?" she said to the camera, with a sly smirk. Her brunette locks fell in subtle waves as she indulged in the cake, which sat on a stand in front of her, covering her top half from the camera.

Learn more about the Saved by the Bell reboot below...

WATCH: Saved by the Bell reboot - official trailer

"When it's hot out, you gotta get naked…#nakedcarrotcake," she wrote in the caption, adding her recipe in the comment section below.

Her comments were quickly flooded with hundreds of fans praising her ageless appearance and daring video, with one writing, "Still aging like fine wine omg," while another added, "Gorg! I'll have what she's having!"

© Instagram Fans went wild over her ageless appearance

"Did Tiffani just De-age again? Looks like she turned the clock back another 10 years must be the cake," said another, with a fourth chiming in, "10/10. Cake looks great too."

"Getting thirst trapped by my 90s tv crush was not on my 2025 bingo card but here we are," said another, calling back to her days on Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills 90210.

She portrayed the iconic Kelly Kapowski on the former show from 1989 until 1993, before going on to join the latter series to replace Shannon Doherty in 1994.

Queen of the kitchen

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Tiffani has authored two cookbooks

The 51-year-old is an avid cook and hosted a show on the Cooking Channel, Dinner at Tiffani's, for several years. She has also released two cookbooks, including Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours, and Here We Go Again.

"I would always watch my mother and grandmother and aunt, all the women in my family, cooking in the kitchen together," she told LAIST of her inspiration in the kitchen. "And I just wanted to be with them."

"It was me as a little girl, wanting to hang out with the cool women in my family and doing what they were doing."

Aging naturally

© Variety via Getty Images The actress opened up about aging in Hollywood

Tiffani opened up about aging naturally in Hollywood, which is not an easy feat in the youth-obsessed industry.

"I like my laugh lines," she told Page Six in 2023. "And I call them laugh lines and happy lines because that's what they are, you know? And I also cried a lot, too. So they probably were created for that, too. But that's life. And I earned them."

The star added that she wanted to be a good example for her 14-year-old daughter Harper, whom she shares with her husband, Brady Smith. The couple also share their nine-year-old son, Holt.

© NBC She portrayed Kelly Kapowski in Saved by the Bell

"I have a teenage daughter, I don't want her to see that I'm scared [about] turning 50 and that I need to change my face or anything," she explained.

Tiffani added that she still fell victim to thoughts about plastic surgery occasionally.

"I look at [myself] in Zoom and I'm like, 'Oh boy!' But that's part of it, right? Like there's days [where you] feel better than others and there's days that I don't care so much," she said.