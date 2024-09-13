Holly Ramsay's 'rare' £23k engagement ring from Adam Peaty with a secret meaning

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's social media was awash with romantic photos as they announced their engagement this week, from their own gushing posts to family members such as Gordon Ramsay's congratulatory message.

Following a one-year relationship, the Olympic swimmer popped the question during a sun-soaked holiday. Pictures show Holly wearing a bridal white bikini that offset her tan as she proudly displayed her sparkly new yellow diamond.

© Instagram Holly showed off her yellow diamond ring

Experts have taken a closer look at the Hell's Kitchen star's daughter's ring and estimated it is worth an incredible £23k – which is unsurprising since it was described as "fancy" and "exquisite."

Maxwell Stone from Seven Stone explained: "Holly’s dazzling ring features a 2-carat oval-cut fancy light yellow diamond. While these diamonds are relatively more common among coloured stones, they remain rare compared to traditional colourless diamonds.

© Instagram Jewellers have estimated the ring to be worth £23k

"The oval-cut gem, known for its versatility, is set in a halo design, surrounded by smaller diamonds, and sits on a yellow gold band that beautifully compliments its radiant hue.

"Though yellow diamonds are more affordable than other coloured varieties, Holly’s ring still carries an impressive value, which I estimate to be around $30,000 (£23,000)."

The oval cut, which is known to be one of the most flattering thanks to its elongated shape, may also be symbolic of everlasting love and fertility. The couple have been open about wanting to expand their family, which currently includes Adam's three-year-old son George, whom he shares with his ex Eiri Munro.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who met 24-year-old Holly in 2021 while competing in the dancing competition alongside her sister Tilly, recently told The Times: "I definitely want more kids."

Adam is one of four while Holly has five siblings, so it's not surprising that they would want a large family that could offer half-brothers or half-sisters for George in the future.

Engagement announcement

© Instagram Holly and Adam shared gushing tributes as they announced their engagement

Adam sweetly gushed about his "caring and beautiful" fiancée as he shared their engagement photos.

"I can't believe you're going to be my wife. I'm truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace," he wrote on Instagram.

"You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become.

"You came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question."

He also took the opportunity to praise her famous family, whom he said "always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust."

Adam continued: "I can’t wait to be joined with them too. I’ve always believed that when two people are engaged and later married that we are no longer two people but we join as one and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you.

© Getty Images The 24-year-old has developed a close bond with the Olympic swimmer's son George

"Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face. I promise to always love you with all my heart."

Meanwhile, Holly shared the same photos alongside a personal message that read: "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you.

"Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife."

In a sweet tribute to his son, she added: "I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so [grateful] to be in his life and I cannot wait for more."

