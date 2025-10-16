Exclusive: Tilly Ramsay's big career news ahead of 'exciting' role at sister Holly's Christmas wedding

Tilly Ramsay, 23, is following in her father Gordon Ramsay's footsteps with a blossoming cooking career after attending culinary school. Ahead of the launch of her new tableware collection with Royal Doulton, Tilly found time to sit down with HELLO! to share her favourite picks, as well as her thoughts on hosting, her special role at sister Holly's upcoming wedding and her own steady love life.

Wedding plans

Tilly's big sister, Holly Ramsay, 25, is preparing to marry her beau, Adam Peaty, very soon. "It's going to be a Christmas wedding", Gordon revealed when he appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show. He declared their relationship a "blessing" and looking forward to the big day.

Holly has afforded her sister a big responsibility when she says 'I do' to her Olympic swimmer husband. "Me and my eldest sister [Megan] are joint maids of honour," Tilly revealed to us. "It's so exciting and we love Adam. We can't wait to welcome him into the family." Feeling excited about her role, Tilly said: "I'm embracing that role, helping her out where I can. We're just planning all the fun things we can do – lots of surprises for her!"

When asked about wedding bells for herself one day, she didn't hesitate. "Absolutely. I think everyone always thinks about that kind of thing. But for me, it's a little while off. My partner and I are very happy, and we're just doing our own thing." Tilly met her boyfriend, Henry Farrow, at university, and he occasionally features on her Instagram feed. "I've got a lovely boyfriend. We met at university, and we've been together just over three years. We had an amazing travelling adventure at the beginning of this year. [I'm] feeling very lucky."

New tableware range

As well as wedding duties, Tilly has been busy designing tableware. "I was really excited to be able to partner with Royal Doulton," Tilly gushed. "It's a super inspiring and passionate brand, and every plate has a story, so being able to work with them was, was a dream come true." The 23-year-old had full creative autonomy on the collection. "It's the most incredible thing being able to put, like, creative ideas down and see it come to life," she said. Opting for pretty pastels, the range is ideal for date nights, ladies' lunches and glam dinners. "I think pastels are like a bit of me - they're really fun, and they really complement food," Tilly said.

When quizzed on her favourite piece from the range, she explained that a lot of consideration went into the "shape and the feel of the mugs" to get them just right for a cup of tea, but it's the pasta bowl that swipes the win. "I love the versatility of the pasta bowl, because you can also make a nice salad in there, and it's also perfect if you're having a nice, relaxed evening watching a movie. I can sit and remember that I'm not going to spill it because I'm quite clumsy [usually]."

Advice from dad Gordon

The former Strictly Come Dancing star recently appeared on This Morning to share a pasta recipe with viewers, but it wasn't her first time on the show – she actually appeared with her dad Gordon, 10 years ago. "I don't feel old enough for it to have been 10 years ago," she admitted. But her passion has been a long time coming, and every step of the way she's had her dad as her biggest cheerleader.

"I would say that I've been given the most amazing opportunities working with him and have had so much fun, but I'm trying to show everyone that I'm really dedicated to learning and doing my own thing. So, I went to culinary school to put in the work and learn for myself," she explained. Gordon's fiery side is often showcased on TV, but you can't knock his knowledge, and it turns out he's "great at advice". "Anything I need I can call either my mum or my dad, having both parents be super hard working from a young age and seeing their work ethic has really inspired me. He's great for advice on anything, especially in food. "It is a tough industry, but it's also a really exciting and creative one," she adds.

Hosting in style

Tilly was already hostess with the mostess, regularly throwing dinner parties at her family home, but now she can really go to town with her own tableware collection. "I've got my girlfriends coming around in November. We're going to do a dinner and have all the range down, which I'm really excited for! "I love hosting," she adds. "I've grown up with my parents hosting friends, family, and having exciting dinners."

She's keen to share her own hosting top tips. "It might be slightly controversial, and people might not agree, but I love sharing things where everyone can kind of dig into a little bit of food. Have some of this. Have some of that. It's a natural way to start conversations. I also get really bad food envy when somebody's got something that I don't, so just having a bite of everything is always perfect."

Younger siblings

With five other siblings, her family home is a "crazy household", she admits. Gordon and Tana's children are Megan, 26, twins Jack and Holly, 25, and Tilly, 23, Oscar, six, and one-year-old Jesse. "There are lots of us, and there are animals, but I've grown up super close with all my siblings, and I feel very lucky to have close relationships with them. We have the most fun. "I was the youngest for a good 17 years and somehow a middle child now," she explained.

Giving us an update on the youngest child, Jesse, Tilly said he's "wonderful". "He's got his own little character. He's already a bit bossy, but I think he's probably learned that from my dad!" Clearly a doting big sis, she says: "I love those two little ones, they're just great, and it's amazing watching them grow up. And mum and dad are fantastic at being parents. So, I just love that they've got two more who would definitely be living in the house for longer.

"Oscar loves my range at Doulton. His dinner has to be on the plate. He especially loves the blue side plate. So if I don't put dinner on that, he says: 'Well, what's happened to your plate?'" She joked that she's hidden all of her dad's range in favour of her own, and we don't blame her!

Christmas plans

Can you imagine what Christmas would look like in the Ramsay household. Hell's Kitchen? Apparently not… "I actually cooked [Christmas dinner] last year, which was pretty cool. I just came back from culinary school, and I was like, 'Right, dad. You're out. I'm in. I'm going to show you what I've learned'. He wasn't waiting nervously at the kitchen door though; instead, he took himself off for a walk. Tilly urged him to "enjoy" after having cooked for the family for all the years prior. "Christmas is super low-key and special in our house, because it's the one time of the year where we can all try our best to be there and be together."