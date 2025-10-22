Malia and Sasha Obama attend nepo baby's wedding in Spain

Malia and Sasha Obama were the perfect wedding guests. The daughters of Barack and Michelle Obama attended Stella del Carmen Banderas' wedding in Valladolid, Spain, as told exclusively in our sister publication HOLA!. Stella, 29, is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith, 68, and Antonio Banderas, 65. The entrepreneur married Alex Gruszynski, 28, an American entrepreneur and the bride's childhood friend. While neither Malia, 27, or Sasha, 24, shared photos from the big day, the sisters celebrated their friend among an exciting guest list.

Both of the Obama sisters live in Los Angeles where their tight knit group of friends in the arts and culture industries includes Stella. The exclusive wedding was held at the majestic Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine, a 12th-century monastery turned luxury hotel and winery in the small town of Sardón del Duero, Valladolid. Guests were not allowed to use their phones during the event and even staff were required to sign confidentiality agreements to keep the wedding festivities private.

About the big day, Stella's proud dad, Antonio, told HOLA!: "My greatest wish, and her mother's as well, is for this day to be perfect, making sure every detail is ready so our guests can fully enjoy such a special day." And the day was special indeed. Joining Malia and Sasha at the wedding was Trudie Styler, wife of musician Sting, and Dakota Johnson, Stella's half-sister.

Stella's wedding was a moment for her family and friends to come together and celebrate these bonds. Antonio shared a video with clips of him and his daughter over the years to his 4.1 million Instagram followers, writing: "The wedding of my daughter Stella has turned into a heartfelt family reunion, emotional, joyful, and full of laughter. Thank you to everyone who made this possible."

© Instagram Malia and Sasha are close friends as well as sisters

While Malia and Sasha watched their friend get married, they themselves are very private with their love lives. Malia previously dated Rory Farquharson, and was seen with Dawit Eklund, rapper Aminé, and photographer Achilleas Ambatzidis. Meanwhile, Sasha was romantically linked to director Clifton Powell Jr. in the past. Their mom Michelle previously revealed in interviews that her daughters "have boyfriends and real lives."

© Europa Press / MEGA Antonio met with the press after his daughter's wedding

Who is Stella del Carmen Banderas?

In August 2024, Stella announced that she was engaged to Alex, the CEO and co-founder of the tech company Nova. She shared the news, along with a series of photos of her ring and of them as a couple over the years, to her 237k Instagram followers. Stella even posted photos of them as preschoolers at the Wagon Wheel School in Malibu! She captioned the post: "I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!!!!!!!"

© Instagram The couple shared that they got engaged on August 19, 2024

While Stella's parents Melanie and Antonio split up nearly a decade ago, they remain close and committed co-parents to their daughter. They frequently show their love and support for each other on social media, which often extends to Dakota as well. Stella and her mom are super close – Melanie even has a tattoo of her daughter's name.

© Getty Images Stella is Antonio and Melanie's only daughter together

During a joint conversation with Vogue, the lifestyle entrepreneur explained her bond with her mom: "She's taught me the importance of creating a safe space for myself in order to find balance and feel grounded. I think it's through this authenticity that it becomes easier for creativity to be experienced."