Sean Bean joined by rarely-seen fifth wife for cozy red carpet appearance

Sean Bean, 66, was joined by his fifth wife Ashley Moore, 40, during a cozy red carpet appearance for the premiere of Robin Hood in Los Angeles. The actor was all smiles while posing next to his wife, as they lovingly embraced each other for pictures. He donned a brown suit and tie, as Ashley sported a black suit, with a white button-up shirt and dangling black Chanel necklaces. Sean has enjoyed his longest marriage of eight years alongside Ashley.

The two tied the knot in February 2018, during an intimate wedding ceremony at Axnoller Farm in Dorset, with only 40 of their closest friends and family in attendance. Ashley wore a gorgeous curve-hugging white lace dress, with a crystallized belt and headband. Sean was spotted wearing a black tuxedo and elegantly gelled his hair to the side with a middle part.

© FilmMagic The pair attended the Robin Hood carpet together

A spokesperson shared more details about the wedding with DailyMail and stated: "It was predominantly close family and friends. Anna Friel was there, who's obviously starring with Sean in Broken at the moment. Anna's daughter Gracie was a bridesmaid and sung them a song, which was 'Can't Help Falling In Love' by Elvis, and she played that on the guitar as Ashley walked down the aisle."

© Getty Images Sean has been with Ashley for eight years

The spokesperson added: "There probably weren't more than 40 people there. He's super happy, I've never seen him so in love and committed and happy with Ashley. They're very sweet together." Only a year prior to the ceremony, Sean transparently revealed to DailyMail that he initially felt hesitant about getting married for the fifth time after his previous four marriages failed, however, when he met Ashley, his cynicism took a back seat.

© Getty Images Sean's current marriage is his longest one

He shared: "I wasn't planning on getting married again, but then I wasn't planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together." Sean firstly married his school sweetheart Debra James in 1981 when he was only 21 and they got divorced in 1988. When he moved to London to begin his acting studies at RADA, and that's when he met his second wife Melanie Hill, who was also a student there.

© Getty Images Sean was previously married to actress Georgina Sutcliffe

The two got married in 1990 and welcomed Lorna and Molly into the world. They were together for seven years and got divorced in 1997. His third marriage was with his Sharpe co-star Abigail Cruttenden, whom he married in 1997. Their daughter Evie was born a year later, and then they divorced in 2000. Sean's fourth wife was actress Georgina Sutcliffe, and their marriage in 2008 lasted two years, citing "irreconcilable differences."