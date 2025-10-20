Mick Jagger reunites with two of his exes while out with fiancée Melanie Hamrick

Mick Jagger certainly enjoyed a family reunion of sorts over the weekend, attending the inaugural British Museum Ball in London on Saturday, October 18. Joining the legendary rocker was his fiancée Melanie Hamrick, who he has been in a relationship with since 2014 and welcomed their son Deveraux in 2016. Along with other stars at the event, like the Ambani family, Sacha Baron Cohen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Steve McQueen, and Naomi Campbell, were a pair of Mick's exes, including one former longtime partner and his ex-wife.

Model and actress Jerry Hall, now 69, began dating Mick, now 82, in 1977, welcoming four children together before separating in 1999. They even held a Hindu wedding ceremony in 1990 in Bali which was later declared null and void. Jerry was later married to business magnate Rupert Murdoch from 2016-2022. She attended the event with the oldest of their children, Elizabeth, 41.

And it looks like it was a joyful reunion, with Mick and Jerry pictured greeting each other warmly and even posing for photos, and the English musician even took some pictures with his daughter. Also in attendance was Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias, aka Bianca Jagger, the Rolling Stones frontman's wife from 1971-78, when she filed for divorce on the grounds of his adultery.

Mick and Bianca, now 80, who stunned in a white zoot suit for the event, didn't seem to interact at the Ball. The couple welcomed a daughter, now 53-year-old Jade, who became a jewelry and home designer (and formerly a model), while they were together. Mick welcomed his first child, Karis, with singer Marsha Hunt in 1970, and a son named Lucas with model Luciana Gimenez in 1999 (from an affair while he was with Jerry).

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for the Sir Mick Jagger has been in a relationship with Melanie since 2014

Ballet dancer Melanie, 38, confirmed earlier this year that she and Mick had secretly been engaged for years, previously teasing her ring from him to be a "promise ring." When asked by People in 2023 whether she saw herself getting married, she responded: "I don't know. I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."

She did, however, expand on how much "fun" it was to be able to collaborate professionally with her fiancé, but doesn't see that becoming a priority for them. "I've been keeping work separate. For me personally, I prefer that because then it's kind of fun," she explained. "We are in such similar careers, to keep it separate is better."

© Getty Images Jerry Hall, Sacha Baron Cohen, Elizabeth Jagger and Sir Mick Jagger attended the British Museum Ball 2025

"You're working with the person all day, and then you're with them at night. It's like, too much of each other. And then it's nice to have outside opinions, someone that isn't in it with you. They can give you really solid advice. So I prefer the separation from work." As for their son, she can't resist the occasional social media glimpse of life as a mom, but both parents prefer keeping him offline.

© Getty Images Bianca Jagger also attended the ball

"If we didn't have social media, then no one would know anything about your life," Melanie continued. "So I guess it's, why don't we keep it as it would be if there wasn't social media and share the things that you want to share. I like that approach. I think what goes on in someone's home is private."