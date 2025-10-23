Have Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman secretly married?

Music mogulSimon Cowell, 66, has sparked speculation that he may have tied the knot with his fiancée of four years, Lauren Silverman. Lauren, the American-born daughter of property developer Steven Davis, caused a stir online when she changed her surname from 'Silverman' to 'Cowell' as she deleted an old Instagram account and opened a new account using her new surname on 23 October. It is not known whether the pair have in fact married but HELLO! understands all will be revealed in Simon's new Netflix documentary. Representatives for both Lauren and Simon were unavailable for comment.

The brand new docu-series, titled Simon Cowell: The Next Act, is set to hit the streaming service in December 2025, and will see cameras follow him as he sets out to put together a brand new boyband. The couple, who met in 2004, got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2021.

© Getty Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman have sparked speculation they may have secretly tied the knot

With an estimated net worth of $600million, Lauren's ring is quite the sparkler. It features an incredible oval-shaped diamond, which was the most popular shape of 2021 for celebrities. The centre diamond is huge, approximately 20ct. It looks like it's D colour, which makes it an incredibly high-value stone.

© Getty The couple share a son called Eric

They met over 20 years ago while both enjoying separate holidays at Sandy Lane resort in Barbados. A the time, Lauren was with her then-husband, the real estate entrepreneur, Andrew Silverman, with whom she shares her son, Adam, 19. Andrew was a friend of The X Factor mastermind Simon; however, his relationship with Lauren, 48, did not become romantic until some time later, with the pair confirming their relationship publicly in 2013.

The confirmation of their romance came as Britain's Got Talent judge Simon and his partner announced they were pregnant with their first child together, Eric, now 11. The pair have long remained tight-lipped about their nuptials, however Simon did hint at the scale of the day while walking the red carpet for America's Got Talent's 18th season in 2023: "I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen – there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party," Simon revealed.

"No one knows when it's going to be – that'll be a surprise, even for Lauren."