'Proud' Simon Cowell pictured at tearful bride Lucy Spraggan's wedding – exclusive photos

Famous faces such as This is England actor Tom Turgoose, Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon-Boulash and music mogul Simon Cowell gathered at 17-acre Saltmarshe Hall for Lucy Spraggan's wedding with her long-term friend Emilia Smith on 14 June.

Simon and Lucy developed a "close bond" years after The X Factor star's brief stint on the show in 2012, which led to Lucy asking him to walk her down the aisle. Simon admitted to HELLO! he was "nervous" but "very proud" to carry out the role traditionally reserved for the father of the bride.

© Sarah Beth Photo Simon walked Lucy down the aisle

Pictures taken by Sarah Beth Photo and shared exclusively with HELLO! showed the Britain's Got Talent judge following the monochrome dress theme in a dapper black pinstripe suit layered over a casual charcoal T-shirt, accessorised with dark sunglasses.

© Sarah Beth Photo The bride was emotional on her big day

He couldn't wipe the wide smile from his face as he accompanied a tearful Lucy on her journey to the altar to her song, 'Other Sides of the Moon', which she dedicated to her bride.

"When I got to the top of the aisle Simon was looking at us both and he looked so proud," revealed wedding photographer Emilia.

© Sarah Beth Photo Simon admitted he was "nervous" but "proud"

Simon was also pictured joking with the brides at the altar, before sitting next to his glamorous fiancée Lauren Silverman, who was dressed in a black silk cut-out dress.

The bride, who looked stunning in a bespoke white King and Allen three-piece suit, discussed the emotion behind closed doors.

© Sarah Beth Photo Simon and Lauren Silverman developed a close relationship with Lucy and Emilia over the past few years

"Simon and I were standing outside the door and my song started playing. I was already crying, and Simon definitely had a tear in his eye. I was linking arms with him but then I realised I was holding on to his arm. He kept saying, 'You're OK, you're all right.' Then when Emilia walked in with her dad I just sobbed."

Lucy and Simon's bond

Lucy and Simon never met during her stint on The X Factor, which she withdrew from after being attacked by a hotel porter following a 25th birthday party for her fellow contestant Rylan Clark.

Simon reached out to her last year when she wrote her memoir Process: Finding My Way Through, revealing her traumatic experience, and they have grown close since then.

© Instagram The singer-songwriter asked the music mogul to be part of her wedding while visiting his home in Barbados

Simon opened up about his reaction to Lucy asking him to be part of the wedding while visiting his Barbados home. He told HELLO!: "I was very honoured to be asked to walk Lucy down the aisle. I considered it a very big deal. As soon as she asked me, I said yes. On the day I was actually quite nervous because l've never been asked before. And then very proud and happy and emotional.

"The best way of describing our relationship is that it feels like we've been friends for life.

"Being asked to walk her down the aisle made me realise the significance and importance of that role. And throughout the day, I was thinking even though it's been a relatively short time, we do feel like family, and we share a very special bond."

He described the newlyweds as "true soul mates" and said their big day was filled with "joy and peace."

Lucy and Emilia's love story

Lucy's love story with professional wedding and lifestyle photographer Emilia belongs in a fairytale. The pair met through mutual friends in 2013, but their 10-year friendship turned romantic in December 2023.

Lucy, who was previously married to Georgina Gordon from 2016 to 2019, admitted she "never thought of [Emilia] in a romantic sense" until 2023.

© Instagram Lucy proposed during a game night with friends

The singer-songwriter announced they were engaged in March 2024 after she proposed during a game night with their friends. She wrote: "Will you marry me?" on Emilia's sticky note on her forehead when they were playing 'Who am I?'

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, she posted a carousel of photos of the pair kissing in the woods with Emilia showing off her pear-shaped diamond ring.

© Sarah Beth Photo The happy couple got married at Saltmarshe Hall on 14 June

Gushing about their relationship, she wrote in the caption: "I am so thankful that the universe gave me you, Emilia. I was immensely thankful when you were just my friend and I cannot begin to describe the gratitude I have to experience your love in a different way."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See more stunning HELLO! exclusive weddings

She added: "You are without doubt the hottest, most cool, talented, hardworking, kind and spiritual soul I’ve ever come across and it is the world’s greatest privilege to be with you. I hope you know how much I’ve always admired you.

"I can’t wait to start life as a team. I can’t think of a better way to start a marriage than 10 years of friendship first."

To read the full interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

READ: Simon's Cowell's behaviour that drives fiancée Lauren Silverman and son Eric 'crazy'