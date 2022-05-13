Why key members of Simon Cowell's family will miss wedding to Lauren Silverman Who will be on the BGT star's guest list?

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are set to exchange vows in front of their closest friends and family this summer, but two important people could be absent from the celebrations.

The 62-year-old is being very hands-on when it comes to planning his wedding, after revealing he doesn't want the guest list to get out of control. As well as stars such as fellow Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, the couple's seven-year-old son Eric and Lauren's 16-year-old son Adam from a previous relationship, Simon is also expected to invite his half-siblings Michael, Tony and June.

However, the Daily Mail has reported that his brother Nick is unlikely to make an appearance. The TV star and property developer have only recently begun communicating again following their disagreement years ago.

Simon's late mother Julie, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 89, is another family member who will sadly not get to witness the big day.

The TV star with his mother Julie and brother Tony in 2007

After Simon and Lauren got engaged on the beach in Barbados in January 2022, Tony told Best magazine: "When I first heard the news from Lauren (Silverman), at 4.30am, I immediately thought of our mum, Julie.

"She would have been overjoyed with the news, and it's sad to think she is not here to see her son finally tie the knot. She always wanted him to settle down with a family. I picture her looking down and saying, 'And about time, Simon!'"

Lauren has been spotted wearing her gorgeous engagement ring

Simon and Lauren are reportedly planning to have an intimate ceremony in London. Speaking of his decision to organise his big day, he told The Sun: "I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen - there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party."

He added: "But I don’t want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don’t invite. The whole thing just seems like too much hassle."

BGT star David Walliams has remained tight-lipped about whether he's received an invite. "It would be wonderful if I do get invited. I mean I hope so, but he might keep it very small. I think she'll want a big wedding so I don't imagine it will be a small thing but obviously I want to be there and ruin the day for him," he joked during a recent appearance on The One Show.

