Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren's big-budget engagement ring following exotic proposal

Simon Cowell, 62, and his fiancée Lauren Silverman have kept a low profile following their engagement in December 2021.

While the America's Got Talent judge and his partner have kept their wedding plans a secret, despite rumours that they were planning a London ceremony in summer 2022, Lauren has shown off her engagement ring on multiple occasions. And with an estimated net worth of $600million, we're not surprised that Simon ensured his wife-to-be had a suitably impressive diamond, with estimations ranging from $250k all the way up to millions of dollars.

WATCH: Aside from Lauren Silverman's rock, see10 more dazzling celebrity engagement rings that will leave you speechless

Loading the player...

How did Simon Cowell propose to Lauren Silverman?

Simon proposed to Lauren over Christmas 2021 during a holiday to Barbados, which is where they first met back in 2004. The proposal is thought to have been an intimate affair with only their son Eric and Lauren's 16-year-old son, Adam, from her previous marriage present, according to The Sun. Take a look at Lauren's huge oval diamond...

What is Simon Cowell's engagement ring for Lauren Silverman worth?

Lauren has been spotted wearing an oval diamond engagement ring

There have been a variety of ring valuations, with the most outrageous being $2.5million. Steven Stone Managing Director Zack Stone, said: "Lauren Silverman’s ring looks to be oval-shaped, which was the most popular shape of 2021 for celebrities. The centre diamond is huge, approximately 20ct. It looks like it’s D colour, which makes it an incredibly high-value stone."

He added: "A ring like this would be worth $2,500,000 (£1,820,000) which is the highest value celebrity ring we’ve seen in the last 12 months."

SEE NOW: 17 big-budget celebrity engagement rings that will blow your mind

Shop the look:

Oval diamond solitaire engagement ring, $975/£840, Taylor & Hart

However, The Sun reported that sources close to Simon dismissed this and revealed it is closer to $250k, but still undeniably flawless.

Opening up about his proposal, Simon told The Sun.: "I'm not romantic, obviously. And I didn't get down on one knee. Was I nervous? No! I mean, I didn't think she'd say 'no'.

"We'd sort of discussed rings, and I had an idea of the sort of thing she'd like."

Are Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman married?

Simon's friend and Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden admitted she thought he would never pop the question, but she was hopeful that the big day will take place in 2022. "I would love to think so," she said on Heart Radio. "I'm messaging them as we speak going, 'Do I need to book flights to Barbados, I want to get in there before prices go up.'

The couple got engaged in Barbados

"I've got to book time off work - I've got to get a hat! I'm thinking, who's going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited? Now come on!"

Meanwhile, David Walliams said he expected them to have a "glitzy, exciting party." Quizzed on a wedding date, the children's book author said in an interview with The Sun that he was in the dark. "I genuinely don't know the date of the wedding.

"I certainly haven't received an invite and I think people have read that as I'm not invited, but I don't think anyone is yet. I think only they know when and where it is going to be."

It was reported that the couple may have been planning an intimate wedding in London in June 2022, but Simon later suggested he was going to keep the wedding date a secret from everyone, including Lauren! "I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen - there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party," he said.

FIND OUT: Marc Anthony's suit-clad bride Nadia reacts to Victoria Beckham's bridesmaid dresses

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.