Penny Lancaster steals the show in silky wedding guest dress alongside husband Sir Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster is making the most of the autumn season as she stepped out to attend the wedding of her friend, events curator Mark Aldridge, on 1 November. The Loose Women panelist, 54, coordinated with her husband, rockstar Sir Rod Stewart, as they chose warm orange and red tones like the colours of the changing autumn leaves for the occasion – and were the ultimate power couple. Model Penny looked splendid in a rusty red dress made from satin, which featured a cowl neckline and figure-skimming fit.

The star, who shares sons Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, with the 'Maggie May' singer, 80, accessorised her look with complementary pieces, including a faux fur-adorned cape and peep-toe mules. She added to her look with a pair of statement drop earrings and styled her bouncy blonde hair in crinkled waves. Meanwhile, her husband epitomised autumn with his more-is-more look featuring an orange floral waistcoat, velvet suit jacket, and pinstripe trousers.

© Instagram Penny and Sir Rod attended the 'wedding of the year'

Penny's satin evening looks

© Getty Penny Lancaster attended The King's Trust Ultimate Designer Sale Gala evening

Having reported on Penny's fashion for two years at HELLO!, I know that this isn't the first time she has rocked a satin look. On 8 October 2025, the model attended The King's Trust Ultimate Designer Sale Gala evening at The Vinyl Factory in London. The author of Someone Like Me, Penny's memoir which was published in September, opted for a black satin midi dress with lace trim.

She paired it with a pair of patent black boots and a leather jacket, as well as a velvet Yves Saint Laurent bag. Penny has long supported the King's Trust, the charity launched by King Charles in 1976 to support young people aged 16-30 in the UK and worldwide to build skills and confidence for the future, and in January 2025, was formally announced as an ambassador alongside Sir Rod.

Meanwhile, in June 2024, she supported the King at the first-ever awards for the King's Foundation, a charity Charles established in 1990 to create sustainable communities all around the world. Penny wore another high-shine look in the form of a purple ruched midi dress for the event hosted at St James' Palace.