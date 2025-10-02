Exclusive: Penny Lancaster reveals Rod Stewart's lesson for 2 sons on being a 'true man'

Penny Lancaster and her musician husband, Sir Rod Stewart, share two children together: Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14. Though the Loose Women panellist recently admitted that it took convincing Rod for a while before they had children, the two are doting parents to their sons, and she recently shared that he wished he'd agreed to have children earlier. Speaking to host Ateh Jewel on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, the 54-year-old revealed one parenting rule that the pair have in place to raise their sons in the best way.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster shared a sweet photo of her and her two super tall sons, Alastair and Aiden Stewart, to Instagram

She told Ateh: "[Rod] will apologise to me in front of the boys as an example. And he will go, 'Boys, this is the biggest thing you can do, the man that can apologise is the truest man of all.'" Any parent will tell you that teaching respect is one of the most vital lessons, and Penny and Rod are absolutely no exception to that rule!

Penny also opened up about her blended family

The mother-of-two also shared her experience of creating a blended family with the 'Maggie May' singer, explaining: "You set out thinking, 'Okay, I'm going to meet a man, get married, have children', and that's going to be your little cocoon. You don't believe that by adding other pods, other families can join together."

© Getty Images Penny is also step-mother to Rod's six other children

She continued: "It was extremely challenging and something I hadn't kind of prepared myself for, but actually, once again, putting in the hard work and putting in the love and the kindness and all of that, and talking about reaping the benefits. I'm so fortunate."

Penny Lancaster's bond with her sons

The model is frequently pictured out and about with her kids, whether it's for a red carpet appearance or an even more formal event, such as Royal Ascot, which Penny attended with Alastair earlier this summer.

© Getty Images Penny and Alastair attended day one of Royal Ascot

The family also spend plenty of time on the other side of the Atlantic, so that Alastair and Aiden have the opportunity to bond with Rod's six other children, as well as Rod's four grandchildren.

Penny previously said: "We like to take every opportunity to bring the family, children and grandchildren together. Part of the family lives in America, part in England, so it requires a lot of planning, but at least two or three times a year, the whole clan comes together."

