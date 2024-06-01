Penny Lancaster, 53, dazzles in split-leg satin gown for stepson's lavish wedding

Penny Lancaster looked next-level in photos taken from a very special day for the Stewart family - the wedding of her ice hockey star stepson Liam, 29, to his partner Nicole Artukovich.

The former Loose Women star, 53, was seen posing with her towering sons Alistair, 18, and Aiden, 13, on the day of the lavish do in gorgeous Croatia.

© Instagram Penny looked incredible

Penny dazzled in a lilac satin floor-length gown which featured a thigh-split and an oversized bow detail across the chest. The strappy number was teamed with a pair of gold goddess block heels and she was seen with a white shoulder bag.

As always, her hair and makeup looked pristine. The former model's sandy blonde locks were styled in a voluminous blowdry to show off her statement earrings and her makeup featured radiant skin and a rosy pink lip.

© Instagram Penny's lilac dress was a showstopper

Her lookalike sons looked smart in matching deep blue suits with soft pink ties and white corsages.

"So proud of my boys @alastairwstewart and @aiden.stewart1888 as we head off to celebrate @discostew94 and @nicoleartukovich beautiful marriage," the doting mum-of-two wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram Penny is a mum of two

Meanwhile, their father channeled his usual maximalist style. Sir Rod Stewart, 79, matched his wife's energy in a lavender satin suit with silver Oxfords and an ivory waistcoat to match his corsage.

Despite the rainy weather, the bride made the most of the occasion, looking spectacular in a strapless white lace gown. The groom opted for a cream three-piece suit.

© Instagram Penny wore a second look which was stunning

In another photo shared with Penny's 192,000 Instagram followers, the TV star was seen after the wedding in another gorgeous look. The mother-of-two was seen in a pink beach dress with a thigh-split up one side and colourful beading on the straps.

The dazzling ruched dress was styled with a pair of colourful wedge sandals and stacked bracelets. In another shot she was seen posing with her 'Maggie May' singer husband sipping a glass of wine and enjoying the Croatian sunset by the sea.

© Instagram Penny and Rod enjoyed a glass of wine by the sea

Sir Rod wore a black and white suit, adding a touch of flare with his rhinestone-adorned loafers. The couple had been spotted just days before Liam's wedding celebrating Celtic F.C.'s victory in the Scotland Cup.

© Instagram Penny and Rod marked the celebrations together

Penny wore an apt khaki green dress which had an asymmetrical neckline and a thigh-split - clearly something she looks for in an evening gown.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster enjoyed a night out with her son Alastair Stewart at House Dublin

The ruched floaty number was styled with strappy heels and a bouncy blowdry. The rockstar's wife was also seen on the evening spent at House Dublin with her son Alistair on this occasion and his girlfriend Eloise Darlington.