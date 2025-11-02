Donnie Wahlberg leaves Jenny McCarthy in tears on 53rd birthday

Jenny McCarthy turned 53 on Saturday, November 1, and in a day surely filled with lots of celebrations and tributes, chief among them was a very sweet one from her husband of 11 years Donnie Wahlberg. The pair first met on Watch What Happens Live and began dating in 2013, eventually announcing their engagement on The View in April 2014 and tying the knot just four months later. The actors co-parent together, with Jenny sharing a son with first husband John Asher, and Donnie sharing two boys with ex-wife Kim Fey.

The Boston Blue star, 56, took to his Instagram page with a lengthy tribute to the TV personality, praising her for being the "coolest" stepmom and "greatest" mom (along with being the "lovingest dog mom"), while also calling her his "sister in faith" and revealing he adorably even has her on his home screen, his "home screen queen."

Donnie wrote: "Please join me in wishing my wife — my partner in life, my soul mate, my best friend, my sister in faith, my home screen queen, my ride or die, My Favorite Girl, My Cover Girl, My Valentine Girl, the greatest mom, the coolest step mom, the lovingest dog mom, the most supportive supporter, the most amazing daughter, the nicest sister, the kindest caretaker, the hardest working, the most (hopelessly) devoted, the courageously courageous, the comedically outrageous, the absolute love of my life — JENNY MCCARTHY, a Happy Birthday!"

"Happy Birthday my love," he continued, going on to gush: "I love you, respect you, admire you, cherish you, am surprised by you, amazed by you, in awe of you and look forward to every moment with you, more and more, with each passing second. I love you! May your birthday be more than you dream it to be — as you have been more than I could have dreamed you to be! I love you!"

Several of their fans and friends chimed in with comments and birthday wishes for her as well, with Jenny also responding: "Omg! @donniewahlberg You made me cry. Thank you my love. I love you so so much." Gloria Gaynor wrote: "Jenny, have a blessed and happy birthday and many many more. I know Donnie is spoiling you today," with Heather Dubrow adding: "Happy Birthday!!! We love you!!!!"

© Getty Images Donnie Wahlberg posted a loving birthday tribute to Jenny McCarthy to celebrate her 53rd

Speaking with People earlier this year, Jenny explained the secret to keeping the spark alive in her 11-year marriage with the New Kids on the Block singer. "We continue to date each other, because I think we get really complacent and it can become a brother and sister relationship real quick, unless you do the work," she explained.

© Getty Images "May your birthday be more than you dream it to be — as you have been more than I could have dreamed you to be! I love you!"

"And I just played this game with him called 'Questions'. And it's a thing that we put into our marriage, which is every once in a while we'll play this game and we have to ask questions that we don't know the answer to because you already know what you think are answers to everything after 10 years."

© Getty Images The couple first met in 2013, eventually getting engaged in 2014 and tying the knot four months later

She continued: "It allows us to actually do work and get introspective and get curious about each other. And when you get curious about each other, it feels like you're dating again. So we always make sure we play 'Questions' to keep that curiosity going in our relationship."