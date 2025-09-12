Cyndi Lauper, 72, rocks spiky blue hair and funky polka-dot suit at NYFW event with Martha Stewart

Cyndi Lauper turned heads at the Libertine runway show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday in a bold outfit that perfectly matched her eccentric style. The 72-year-old looked phenomenal in a colorful polka-dot print suit, which was buttoned up in the middle. She added black boots, large gold hoop earrings, rounded sunglasses, and a red lip to complete the outfit. The star of the show, however, was her bright blue hair styled into a pixie cut, which encapsulated the bold aesthetic that she has been known for since the '80s.

Cyndi joined Martha Stewart at the event, who sported a much more muted look in a burgundy blouse with a tie around the neck and matching pants. She wore a gray coat over the top and added brown open-toed heels to round out the outfit. The pair were seated side-by-side at the show, smiling and laughing as they caught up with each other.

The Grammy winner's appearance came just a day before the Recording Academy announced they will honor Cyndi with a TV special set to air on Sunday, October 5, on CBS. A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl will celebrate her storied career through song, following the conclusion of her international Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.

According to Deadline, the show will feature performances from Joni Mitchell, Cher, John Legend, and SZA, with a video tribute from Brandi Carlisle. Cyndi's tour wrapped on August 30 in California, marking her first all-arena run since the True Colors World Tour in 1986. Speaking to USA Today about her decision to go back on the road, the "Time After Time" singer revealed that she wanted to pay tribute to her fans before age slowed her down.

"Right now this is the best I can be," she told the outlet. "It's an arena tour, which I haven't done in a long time. I just want to thank everybody, say goodbye, celebrate with fans that have been so loyal and sweet and were there for every crazy concert or thing that I did, and I'm excited about doing it."

© Getty Images Cyndi looked amazing in the bright polka-dot suit

"I don't think physically in another five years I will be as good, but now I can do it, you know?" she added. The tour coincided with the release of Cyndi's documentary, Let The Canary Sing, which followed her rise to stardom in the '80s and her undeniable impact on fashion and music.

© Getty Images The iconic singer was joined by Martha Stewart at the NYFW show

The mother of one celebrated this release with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in June 2024, alongside her close friend, Cher. "She's a wonderful, wonderful, crazy, crazy person," Cher said of the pop legend. "I'm a good singer, I'm a pretty good singer, Cyndi is a great singer, she's a genius singer, she's a fabulous person and she's talented."

© Amy Sussman Cyndi and Cher have been friends for over 20 years

The star then recalled Cyndi singing her track "If I Could Turn Back Time" at a concert in 2002. "She comes out and blows me away", Cher laughed, adding that they have "been friends ever since."