Lady Gaga provides update on marriage and motherhood with Michael Polansky — and it's happening soon

Lady Gaga recently gushed about her fiancé Michael Polansky and got candid about their future marriage and family plans. Prior to meeting him, the performer was struggling with her mental health. Then he walked into her life and helped her overcome her emotional turmoil. She shared: "Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference," per Rolling Stone. What set Michael apart was the fact that he was the complete opposite of her and exactly what she needed.

© FilmMagic Michael and Lady Gaga got engaged in July 2024

He was "a very serious guy," and the singer found his demeanor refreshing because he was actively searching for the real her instead of the fun her. She revealed: "So many people in my life at that time were looking for a good time. People really loved Drunk Lady Gaga." She knew that her usual behavior with men wouldn't catch his attention, so she showed her authentic self instead. The singer explained: "None of my tricks were gonna work on him. We were gonna meet each other and probably have a very sincere adult conversation and see if we liked each other. Michael's sense of gravity might be the thing that I was attracted to about him the most. He immediately understood how serious things were for me."

© Getty Images Lady Gaga credits Michael for helping her get out of her funk

Lady Gaga admitted that Michael was a breath of fresh air compared to what she had been looking for before. Due to her father's influence, she used to have a "live-fast, die-young mentality," and she now recognizes that she used to be "attracted to that when [she] was younger." Michael met Gaga after she finished her Chromatica album, while she was in the phase of "smoking three packs of cigarettes, sitting on the porch all day." He was on a mission to reignite Lady Gaga's lost spark. Michael revealed: "The piece that I always noticed was how disempowered she felt. Not in charge of her own life. I'd never met somebody so incredibly talented and gifted feel so disempowered."

The actress analyzed their dynamic and said: "What he saw was, 'this is somebody that feels very far away from what they're supposed to be doing.' He wanted to take care of me. And I've never been loved that way. My life was serious to him. It was not a party. He helped me see that my life was precious." The two are really looking forward to getting married either during the singer's tour or after, however, their bond is so strong that they don't think it'll make a big difference to their dynamic.

© Getty Images The couple will get married soon enough

Michael expressed: "We have these breaks, and they're tempting. It's like, 'OK, can we get married that weekend?' We don't want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it. In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it's not like it's gonna change much." Regardless of all the success and accolades that Lady Gaga has had in her career, she hasn't yet gotten her greatest dream of motherhood.

© Getty Images Lady Gaga looks forward to becoming a mother

She revealed: "Being a mom is the thing I want the most. And he's gonna be a beautiful father. We're really excited about that." Michael emphasized that regardless of the performer becoming a mother in the future, he will make sure that she continues to be an artist as well. He added: "The most important thing is making it feel like this is just our family, this is what we do. Her being Lady Gaga and the art and all of it is not something that she has to compartmentalize away from her relationship with me or when she’s a mother."