Inside Lady Gaga's love story with fiancé Michael Polansky after past romances

Lady Gaga is wrapped up in her engagement bubble, looking ahead to her wedding with US entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

Appearing on Friday's Graham Norton Show, the 38-year-old - who confirmed the happy news at the 2024 Olympics - has opened up about her engagement and how she meant to keep the huge life update a secret from the world.

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga stole a kiss on the red carpet this week

"He proposed on April 1st, and I thought he was joking," she gushed. "Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister and I was caught on camera saying, 'This is my fiancé.' I had wanted to keep it a secret!"

Lady Gaga, who is on the promotional trail for her latest movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, was first linked to Michael after a New Year's Eve party in 2019.

After they were seen together at the 2020 Super Bowl, Gaga made things official with a playful photo of herself perched on her boyfriend's lap. "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"

The couple met in 2019

In an April 2020 interview on Morning Joe, while promoting her One World: Together at Home concert, Gaga subtly confirmed that their relationship had quickly blossomed, offering a rare glimpse into her personal life.

She said during her conversation with her philanthropic boyfriend: "With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our cofounder Maya, who I love so very much — they are working with my… the love of my life on something for mental health."

How Lady Gaga met her husband-to-be

During a chat with Vogue magazine, the pop star revealed how it was her mother Cynthia who first met Michael - then put in a good word for him.

"My mom met him and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband,' and I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!' I could never have imagined that my mom found the most perfect person for me," she shared.

Lady Gaga went Instagram official with Michael with this snap

Recalling their first encounter at the party in December 2019, Gaga stated: "I got invited and I said, 'I wonder if Michael is going to be there,' and my mom said yes. And so I went to the party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours. We had the most amazing conversation."

Shortly after confirming her happy news, Lady Gaga flashed her glittering diamond engagement ring, which reportedly set her fiancé back a staggering $578,000. The breathtaking ring is an eight-carat, oval-cut diamond solitaire set in platinum.

Previous engagements

Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, has been engaged twice before. She was first set to marry Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney, 43, in 2015, and then talent agent Christian Carino, 55, in 2018.

On Valentine's Day in 2015, Taylor proposed with a heart-shaped engagement ring, however in July 2016, they called it off.

Lady Gaga with Taylor Kinney

At the time, she said in a statement: "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break."

Gaga then embarked on a relationship with talent agent Christian Carino; the two were first spotted together in January 2017.

Christian Carino and Lady Gaga

He was her date when A Star Is Born premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2018, and the following October, she confirmed they were engaged when she referred to him as her fiancé during a speech at ELLE's Women in Hollywood gala.

By February 2019, it was reported that they had split, however Gaga only addressed it in June of that year, before performing Ella Fitzgerald's "Someone to Watch Over Me" in Las Vegas, when she said: "So, last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger."