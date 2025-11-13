Inside The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jessi Ngatikaura and husband Jordan's complicated marriage

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Jessi Ngatikaura and Jordan Ngatikaura have had a tumultuous five-year-long marriage, full of ups and downs. Their strained bond which has included cheating rumors, has been showcased on the hit Hulu show ever since they signed on last year. During season two which debuted in May 2025, the cast membejrs sparked rumors that Jessi's bond with Vanderpump Villa cast member Marciano Brunette, was too close for comfort, after the two were allegedly spotted kissing in West Hollywood.

© Getty Images Jessi and Jordan have been married for five years

During the show's final episode, cast member Layla initially asked Marciano about the previous rumors about him hooking up with another cast member, Demi Engemann. Marciano denied that rumor, however, he confirmed that the rumor about him being caught kissing Jessi, was in fact true. He added that the two did "more than" make out. Marciano openly revealed that Jordan isn't aware of "the truth," and "how extensive" they took it. Layla then inquired about whether or not the two had sex and Marciano simply nodded. Despite Marciano claiming that the rumors are true, Jessi stood her ground about it not happening and stated on the show: "If I was dumb enough to do that, I wouldn't do it in public."

© Instagram It was rumored that Marciano was spotted kissing Jessi in public

After the series' dramatic finale, Jessi added fire to the flame when she took to social media and posted herself lip syncing along to Ariana Grande's song "we can't be friends (wait for your love)." She sang along: "Me and my truth, we sit in silence." Her subliminal caption read: "I'll speak when I can," with the shushing emoji. Layla reposted Jessi's video and wrote: "So proud of Jess and how she's handling all the noise. That [meet] up with Marciano was the opposite of what I expected, and I can't wait for the truth to be shown. I love you Jess." Jessi reposted that and wrote: "ILY," with a heart and crying emoji.

In a trailer for the upcoming season, Jessi was seen further denying the claims, and Jordan blamed Demi for even starting the rumor. Jordan was heard saying: "If I ever cross paths with him, I'm gonna deck him in the face," which fans assumed was in reference to Marciano. Jessi previously went on The Viall Files podcast to address the situation and how her marriage has taken a hit. She revealed: "Reality TV is hard on any relationship — whether it's a friendship or a marriage. We've been through a lot, and now it's going to be public. We're working through things and we're trying our best, but things are a little tricky right now."

© Instagram Jessi revealed that the rumors have strained their relationship

Jordan has not publicly commented on the cheating rumors, however, he chose to keep things positive with a united front on his Mother's Day post for Jessi back in May. He wrote: "Through all of life's ups and downs, I still choose you." Since then, the couple has continued to share their family life on social media, however, fans were quick to notice some red flags such as Jessi not wearing her wedding ring and Jordan's social media showcasing less content about the pair.

© Getty Images Season three premiered on November 13

Jessi has also switched out her husband's last name to her maiden name on her social media accounts. Season three of the highly-anticipated series kicks off on November 13 and Jessi teased on Good Morning America: "You see all of [the drama] play out in season 3. You see more dynamics in my marriage that were kind of hidden before."