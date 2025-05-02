Stassi Schroeder's return on Vanderpump Villa is a genius move - but it's her outfits I'm obsessing over

For original Vanderpump Rules stans like, the return of the original diva of SUR, Stassi Schroeder to our screens in season two of Lisa Vanderpump's Vanderpump Villa was music to our ears.

Switching from server to VIP guest, Stassi, along with her husband Beau Clark and two kids, packed up for an Italian summer vacay at Castle Rosato, the destination of Lisa Vanderpump's latest show, now streaming on Hulu.

© Hulu Stassi's back with Lisa Vanderpump on season two of Vanderpump Villa

As Lisa's hotel staff try to outdo each other to scoop the $30k bonus for being a standout employee, Lisa brings in former employee Stassi to keep a watchful eye on her ambitious staff. As we all know from Stassi, she isn't going to sugarcoat a thing so Lisa gets the full report on who's behaving, who's having a meltdown and who isn't quite what they seem.

Workplace chaos? Dramatic bartenders? Chef's getting hot under the collar? These are all things Stassi is used to after years of working with the likes of Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute have prepped her for. You've got to love reality TV.

It's genius that LVP brought Stassi in on the VIP side of things; the ever glam Stassi is not only the queen of receipts, but she brings a healthy dose of style to the castle (as does Lisa, obviously). Stassi's vacay looks are a welcome respite from the staff's bright pink uniforms...

Stassi's also taking the hosting reins at the season two reunion, which has been promised to be 'explosive'. Don't worry if you've not yet streamed the whole show, you've got time before they drop the reunion. But for now, I'm taking a look at some of Stassi's stand out looks, from her sweet grape stomping dress to her birthday dress, here's where to shop Stassi's outfits plus some affordable lookalikes.

Stassi Schroeder's best outfits on Vanderpump Villa

© Disney/Hulu Stassi's birthday LBD I had to start halfway through the series, as Stassi is know for her birthday meltdowns and this episode, 7, is called just that. To her birthday dinner, organized by LVP, Stassi wore a classic LBD; Stassi's Self-Portrait strappy midi dress is no longer available, so try this Anthropologie Midi Dress in black.



Stassi's stunning green Roxanne Assoulin crystal earrings are also long gone, but the colour is so beautiful I tracked down a lookalike pair at Monica Vinader, with the brand's cocktail earrings in green onyx, $450 / £298.

© Instagram/Hulu Stassi's grape-stomping dress My fave dress of Stassi's is this milkmaid coded red Reformation dress. Called the Balia Linen Dress, $278 / £298 it fits at the bodice and flares at the waist. Gorge! Plus that tomato red shade is so on-trend for summer. Ooh, and it was Amazon she shopped for her hair clips - only $7.99 / £6.99 for a pack of the gold grips.

© Disney The chic bandeau top The argument over a tattoo between Stassi and husband Beau aside, Stassi wore this super chic Adeam white ruffle pleated strapless bustier. I found a similar vibe top at Mint Velvet, with pleated detailing and layered hemline for $200/£120.

© Instagram / Disney Stassi's polka dot midi There's nothing better than an Aperol Spritz in one hand and a designer handbag on the other. Stassi pulled out her brass Bottega Veneta Jodie Bag, $3,330 / £2,400 for her birthday episode, worn with the polka dot Damson Madder Apron Dress, $140 / £134 and suede flat sandals from Revolve £298 / £277. She also wears the Damson Madder dress in white, proving the power of a fab midi.

© Disney The classic blouse Giving business core, I love Stassi's white linen Reformation Anabella top, $148 / £148. It's also available in black, but I love the crisp look of the white version. She wore it with a pair of black woven Mary Jane pumps. I can't track her exact pair down but H&M stock the style for just $35 / £28.