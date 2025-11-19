Meet Jeff Goldblum's famous wife with a 31-year age gap

Believe it or not Emilie met Jeff at an Equinox gym in California. Jeff recalled the moment he laid eyes on her and shared: "We were at Equinox on Sunset Blvd., the gym. I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation," per Wired. He went to watch her in an aerial show the very same night. Only two days later, he invited her to perform during his jazz gig.