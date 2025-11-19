Meet Jeff Goldblum's famous wife with a 31-year age gap

Jeff Goldblum, 72, has been living in marital bliss for over a decade with his wife Emilie Livingston, 41, who is over 30 years his minor. The two first met in 2011, got married in 2014 and they welcomed two beautiful children into the world together. Jeff is on top of the world right now with his Wicked: For Goodpremieres, therefore it's time to take a look into his private life below.
Who is Emilie Livingston?
Emilie is a retired Olympic athlete, who represented Canada in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where she placed 17th. Rhythmic gymnastics is defined by the Olympics as a "women-only event in which gymnasts perform on a floor with a rope, hoop, ball, clubs or ribbon accompanied by music, in individual or group events." At the young age of 11, she moved from Canada to Russia to train at the notorious Novogorsk gymnastics camp.
What else has Emilie done besides gymnastics?
Emilie started ballet at only two years old before she got started on her gymnastics journey. She got into ballet because her older sister started taking classes first. The performer has also portrayed several body doubles in movies such as Rihanna's Bubble Dancer in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, as well asEmma Stone's character Mia in La La Land. She has also been featured as a solo aerialist during The Weeknd's song "Earned It," at the 88th Annual Academy Awards.
How did Emilie meet Jeff?
Believe it or not Emilie met Jeff at an Equinox gym in California. Jeff recalled the moment he laid eyes on her and shared: "We were at Equinox on Sunset Blvd., the gym. I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation," perWired. He went to watch her in an aerial show the very same night. Only two days later, he invited her to perform during his jazz gig.
Emilie and Jeff's love and family life
Emilie and Jeff dated since 2011, got engaged in July 2014, and tied the knot in November 2014 at Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles. They welcomed their firstborn Charlie Ocean Goldblum into the world a year later and then in 2017, they welcomed River Joe Goldblum.
What has Jeff said about Emilie?
Jeff has lovingly spoken about his wife during several interviews. He shared: "She's my inspiration. She's my muse," per E! News, as he attended the Vanity Fair party alongside his wife in 2019. He also revealed: "Well, I've been married thrice but the last time and the most wonderful time, that's left me still intoxicated with ecstasy is with Emilie now Goldblum," per Wired.