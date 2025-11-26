Inside Homeland star Mandy Patinkin's 45-year marriage to his famous wife

Despite Kathryn not believing in marriage before they met, the two got engaged in 1979, and tried the knot a year later. They welcomed their firstborn Isaac in 1983, and their second child Gideon in 1987.

As a baby, Isaac played his father's son in the movie Daniel. Isaac went on to earn his bachelor's degree in community education. He is a prevention services coordinator and he's also a leadership fellow at Human Impact Partners. His brother Gideon is a painter and has also found a career in the technology industry. During COVID-19, Gideon began recording his parents and uploading it on social media, and the two actors quickly became popular online. In the videos, the two share their candid thoughts on family, politics and their love life.