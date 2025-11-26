Inside Homeland star Mandy Patinkin's 45-year marriage to his famous wife

Homeland star Mandy Patinkin knew he would marry his wife Kathryn Grody as they kicked off their first date. They fell madly in love and have been blissfully married for over 45 years. Learn more about their wholesome love story below.
Who is Kathryn Grody?
Kathryn is originally from Los Angeles; however, she moved to New York and began studying acting at HB Studio. She created Mom's Life, which is a play that she wrote and acted in. The performer has appeared in Harry and Walter Go to New York, Rich Kids and My Bodyguard. Kathryn won an Obie Award for The Marriage of Bette and Boo.
How did Mandy meet Kathryn?
The two first met in 1978 while being co-stars on a play called Split, however Mandy asked her out after the play concluded because he had a previous love situation at work that didn't end well. Their first date took place at the Black Sheep Tavern, as they enjoyed their Sunday brunch. Mandy recalled: "I handed [flowers] to her and I said, 'I'm going to marry you.' And she said, 'You don't know what you're talking about. You're an actor, and a baby and you're gonna get hurt,'" per New York Post.
Their relationship and family
Despite Kathryn not believing in marriage before they met, the two got engaged in 1979, and tried the knot a year later. They welcomed their firstborn Isaac in 1983, and their second child Gideon in 1987.
As a baby, Isaac played his father's son in the movie Daniel. Isaac went on to earn his bachelor's degree in community education. He is a prevention services coordinator and he's also a leadership fellow at Human Impact Partners. His brother Gideon is a painter and has also found a career in the technology industry. During COVID-19, Gideon began recording his parents and uploading it on social media, and the two actors quickly became popular online. In the videos, the two share their candid thoughts on family, politics and their love life.
Their advocacy work
Kathryn grew up being a social activist back in California, which deeply inspired Mandy to get involved as well. In 2020, they partnered with the democratic group Swing Left and advocated for Joe Biden as president. They are also the International Rescue Committee's ambassadors.
What has the duo said about each other?
Mandy romantically shared: "I never experienced unconditional love until I met her," per Vulture. Kathryn revealed: "We talk a lot about being stunned about being older. Some days it's really shocking. But even when it's shocking, I see him as the person I first met. I see that person in him now. So, I get more of him. I get the gorgeous young guy and the gorgeous old guy."