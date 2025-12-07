Al Pacino's marital status at 85 revealed after being spotted wearing a gold ring

Al Pacino sparked rumors of a secret wedding, a first in his 80s, when he made his appearance on Thursday, December 4 at a star-studded Los Angeles event.

The actor, 85, attended the "Celebration in Honor of One Battle After Another hosted by Mike and Irena Medavoy, Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca," a special screening and party to note the success of Paul Thomas Anderson's latest directorial venture.

© Getty Images Al Pacino at the "One Battle After Another" celebration, posing with Teyana Taylor and spotted with what looked to be a wedding band

The political black comedy thriller is currently the auteur director's highest grossing film, making over $200 million worldwide, and is touted for major Oscars success, especially after scoring 14 Critics Choice Awards nominations the day before the celebration.

The movie's leads, Leonardo Dicaprio and Teyana Taylor, were in attendance, posing for photos with Al, who quickly spurred conversation of his own online when he was photographed wearing what many assumed was a gold wedding band.

© Getty Images The actor helped commemorate the Paul Thomas Anderson film's success with critics and audiences

The actor has famously never walked down the aisle, although has been in several long-term relationships in the past, including ones with Lyndall Hobbs, Beverly D'Angelo, Lucila Polak and Noor Alfallah. He also has four children, shared with Beverly, Noor and Jan Tarrant, including a son he and Noor welcomed when he was 83.

However, a rep for the actor confirmed to People that "Al Pacino is not married," quickly shutting down rumors of a potential walk down the aisle away from the spotlight. It is currently believed that Al is still single, his relationship with Noor, who is 53 years his junior, coming to an end last year. Noor was 30 when they welcomed their son Roman.

Al's dating history

Over the years, the Godfather star has been linked with several high-profile celebrities, including being in a quiet on-and-off romance with his co-star from those movies, Diane Keaton, which ended by the time they filmed 1990's The Godfather Part III.

He has also been paired up with stars like Jill Clayburgh, Penelope Ann Miller, Tuesday Weld and Marthe Keller. He welcomed his first child, a daughter named Julie Marie (now 36) with acting coach Jan in 1989.

© Getty Images His ex Noor Alfallah was spotted at the event as well

Al dated Australian filmmaker Lyndall from 1989 to 1996, following which he entered into a romance with Beverly, which lasted until 2003. In January 2001, they welcomed twins through IVF, a son named Anton and a daughter named Olivia. From roughly 2008 to 2018, he dated Argentine actress Lucila.

Al and Noor

Despite their breakup, however, Al and Noor remain close and continue to collaborate professionally. Noor was also pictured at the One Battle celebration beside her ex, and has called the father of her son one of her "best friends" in interviews since. The pair share joint custody of their son, with Noor receiving primary physical custody.

© Gotham Al and Noor began dating in 2022, welcoming a son in 2023 before calling it quits in late 2024

The Kuwaiti-American producer posed with Roman for Vogue Arabia, telling the publication: "Becoming a mom – to be honest – it's greater than I ever could imagine. Roman has just been the greatest gift from God, a thousand times better than what I ever thought he would be. Every day I look at him, I just know I'm so blessed."