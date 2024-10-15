Inside Noor Alfallah's A-list dating history following split from Al Pacino

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino have split after welcoming their son Roman last year, however, the producer has reportedly already moved on with comedian Bill Maher.

Noor, 30, and Al, 84, had a significant age difference during their relationship and the producer has previously dating other A-list stars despite the age difference including the likes of Clint Eastwood and Mick Jagger.

As Noor seemingly embarks on her new relationship with comedian Bill Maher, 68, discover her list of famous exes…

Mick Jagger

Noor was 22 when she was linked with Rolling Stones icon Mick Jagger in 2017. The pair met in Paris while Mick was touring with the Rolling Stones, and the pair were believed to have enjoyed several dates in the 'City of Love'.

© Instagram Noor and Mick enjoyed a brief Parisian romance

Mick ended up introducing his beau to several of his bandmates and Noor was seen in a picture with the singer alongside Ronnie Wood and his wife, Sally Humphreys.

Addressing their age difference two years later, Noor told HELLO!: "Our ages didn't matter to me. The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

Nicolas Burggruen

A year after her romance with Mick, Noor was dating billionaire philanthropist Nicolas, who was 57 at the time, with the pair believed to have met in New York City. However, the pair weren't linked until August when she marked her beau's birthday.

© Michael Kovac Noor had a two-year relationship with billionaire Nicolas

"Happy Birthday Nicolas!" she shared at the time. "My partner in crime! Wishing you many more to come! So happy I get to celebrate with you!"

The pair's relationship continued throughout the year and in 2019 and while it's unclear when the pair decided to part ways, their last public appearance was in early 2020. Despite this, the pair seemed to remain close and were seen at a fancy dinner in 2022.

Clint Eastwood

© Michael Kovac Noor denied that she and Clint had a relationship

Noor was linked with acting legend Clint, who was 89 at the time, in January 2019, however the producer quickly shut down rumours of a romance.

"There is no relationship, we're not dating," she told the Mail. "There is no relationship. We're family friends, and my family was there, and that's it."

Al Pacino

Noor and Al are believed to have started daring during the COVID-19 lockdowns despite a 53-year age gap between the pair. The couple first met at a dinner party during the 2010s, although romance didn't spark until several years later.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia, the star said: "He's a very talented and unique person. But I had no intention of thinking like, oh, he is going to be my son's father one day. Al lives down the street from my house and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino. I guess it just became something more."

© ROBYN BECK Noor and Al welcomed a son during their relationship

During their relationship, Noor and Al welcomed a son, Roman. A statement from the actor's representatives to HELLO! read: "I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino."

The pair later split, with Al describing their relationship to People as "friends".

Bill Maher

© Noam Galai Noor has now been linked with Bill Maher

Noor sparked romance rumours with American comedian Bill Maher, 68, after the pair were spotted enjoying an evening meal together.