Al Pacino's life with his three other children as he expects fourth child at 83 – see rare photos

Al Pacino continues to make movies into his 80s, and things aren't slowing down on the personal front either, as his family is set to expand.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the 83-year-old Oscar winner is expecting his fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, as confirmed by TMZ.

As such, take a look at the actor's life as a parent, spanning his time as a dad to three other children with previous partners.

Julie Marie Pacino

The actor's oldest is 33-year-old Julie, who he shares with acting coach Jan Tarrant. Julie followed in her dad's footsteps, carving out a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

She is an award-winning producer and director, having picked up honors at the Venice Film Festival and the Hollywood Gold Awards in the past.

© Getty Images Al's daughter Julie has followed in her father's work in the entertainment industry

She is also the founder of production companies Poverty Row Entertainment and Tiny Apples, speaking in an interview with New York Film Academy in 2014 about her desire to make films.

"I've always had a passion for filmmaking," Julie said. "I remember visiting film sets as a kid and always being incredibly intrigued by the alternate reality that I was stepping into.

© Getty Images Julie has been the most visible of the actor's children

"Making movies and watching movies was always very therapeutic for me. I liked being sucked into a story, falling in love with the different characters and ultimately learning something about my own desires and myself."

Anton James Pacino

The Serpico star welcomed twins Anton James and Olivia Pacino with actress Beverley D'Angelo, 71, who he was with from 1997 to 2003.

The 22-year-old Anton has maintained a life away from the spotlight, unlike his siblings, lacking a public presence on social media and rarely making appearances with his famous family.

© Getty Images Al and Beverley were together from 1997-2003

However, he has made a pair of red carpet showings with his parents, specifically at the 2020 Oscars with his siblings and dad, and then in 2022 for the premiere of Violent Night alongside his sister and mom Beverley.

In a 2014 interview with The New Yorker, Al opened up about his approach to parenting while reflecting on his absent father, saying: "I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad.

© Getty Images Anton and Olivia made a rare appearance in November with their mom

"I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Olivia Rose Pacino

22-year-old Olivia, while just as private in the public eye as her brother, has a more active presence on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she has over 18,000 followers.

She will often share photographs of herself alongside her parents, showcasing the loving blended family dynamic she is part of.

© Instagram Olivia and Al share a close relationship

On his 81st birthday, she shared a sweet pair of photos of herself with her dad, writing: "Happy 81st to not only my inspiration but my best friend and the best father I could ever ask for, I love you."

