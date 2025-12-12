Inside Diane Kruger and fiancé Norman Reedus' longtime romance including 4-year engagement and daughter

In 2018, Diane provided sweet insight into her relationship with Norman in her Instagram post. She revealed: "2018 has been a year of new beginnings...rewarding, if challenging journeys...but mostly, a year of love…Thank you to all of YOU, who have shared some of my life this year here on Instagram...but above all, I'd like to thank my love @bigbaldhead for giving me our daughter and for being an amazing dad and partner."

Norman recalled the wholesome moment he proposed to Diane on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said: "I had the ring for quite a long time in my pocket, just, like, burning a hole in my pocket. It was the next morning and I felt bad that I didn't do it. Nova, our daughter, was sitting on my lap and I was like 'Can you get my boot, it's in the closet?' [Diane]'s like, 'Why?' I'm like, 'I just want to look at the boot.' Cause I had it shoved in the boot. And then I proposed and she started crying, and then Nova started crying — everybody's crying. It was like water works city ... And then Nova goes, 'Why are we crying?' Diane's going, 'It's happy tears!' And she's like, 'Yes! It's happy tears!'"