Inside Diane Kruger and fiancé Norman Reedus' longtime romance including 4-year engagement and daughter

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have been romantically linked since 2016, and the couple share one child, Nova Tennessee, six. Learn all about their love and family life below.
How did Diane and Norman meet?
The pair first met on the set of their 2015 film Sky, where they fittingly played love interests. During that time, Diane was in a relationship with actor Joshua Jackson, who was also their co-star on the film. She recalled her time on set with Norman and said: "I didn't know him before the film. We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him [before filming]," per People.
Diane was impressed and "pleasantly surprised" by his demeanor which drew her in. She added: "He's so relaxed. He's really easygoing, very gentle." The actress explained that he was the complete opposite of the "dude" characters that he mostly portrays. Norman said of working with her: "She's a dream." In 2016, Diane split up with Joshua and the two quickly got romantically involved. That same year, Diane supported him at his photography exhibit in Paris.
When did the pair make it official?
The duo was spotted getting more cozy in the public eye in 2017 throughout New York City. They were seen returning to the city after taking a trip together, sharing a kiss while strolling, and attending the U.S. Open. In 2018, they made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes. During the awards ceremony, the pair shared a kiss right before Diane headed onstage to accept her award for Best Foreign Language Film for her movie In The Fade. That same year, the couple shared another romantic kiss on the red carpet for the Critics' Choice Awards.
Their family life
The couple welcomed their daughter Nova Tennessee in November 2018. Nova is Diane's first baby; however Norman already has a previous child named Mingus Lucien, 19, with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen. For Thanksgiving that year, Diane posted on Instagram: "Favorite time of the year. I have A LOT to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you @bigbaldhead and for sharing life's many blessings with you." In 2021, the pair got engaged and in 2022 Norman bought her a house in Los Angeles.
What has the pair said about each other?
In 2018, Diane provided sweet insight into her relationship with Norman in her Instagram post. She revealed: "2018 has been a year of new beginnings...rewarding, if challenging journeys...but mostly, a year of love…Thank you to all of YOU, who have shared some of my life this year here on Instagram...but above all, I'd like to thank my love @bigbaldhead for giving me our daughter and for being an amazing dad and partner."
Norman recalled the wholesome moment he proposed to Diane on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said: "I had the ring for quite a long time in my pocket, just, like, burning a hole in my pocket. It was the next morning and I felt bad that I didn't do it. Nova, our daughter, was sitting on my lap and I was like 'Can you get my boot, it's in the closet?' [Diane]'s like, 'Why?' I'm like, 'I just want to look at the boot.' Cause I had it shoved in the boot. And then I proposed and she started crying, and then Nova started crying — everybody's crying. It was like water works city ... And then Nova goes, 'Why are we crying?' Diane's going, 'It's happy tears!' And she's like, 'Yes! It's happy tears!'"