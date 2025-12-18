Audrey Hepburn's three drastically different wedding dresses, including one she never walked down the aisle in

The Breakfast at Tiffany's actress was married twice, to Mel Ferrer and then Andrea Dotti, and was previously engaged to James Hanson

British actress Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) poses for a portrait wearing a white dress in New York, New York, circa 1956.© Getty Images
More than seven decades after making her splashy debut on the big screen with 1953's Roman Holiday, Audrey Hepburn remains one of the most fashionable figures to ever grace the silver screen. And it isn't just on screen either!

While the Audrey of the screen is seen as the picture of chic and gamine beauty, that sentiment similarly extends to the Audrey of real life, known especially for her subtlety, uncomplicated silhouettes, classic styles, and simple touches.

Some of her best remembered ensembles onscreen (excluding that LBD from Breakfast at Tiffany's) were actually her wedding dresses, from her sultry black patterned gown in Sabrina to her Dior-chic dress in Funny Face.

But the starlet's actual wedding dresses were far from the spectacle of the big screen. In fact, her three dresses actually got progressively simpler as she went down the line. Take a walk down memory lane with HELLO! and Audrey's truly iconic bridal wear…

Audrey Hepburn wears the wedding gown designed by Zoe Fontana of Rome for her marriage to James Hanson.© Getty Images

Dress #1: The almost

In 1951, Audrey announced her engagement to British industrialist James Hanson. Preparations for the ceremony began in earnest, including the acquisition of her boat neck mid-length white silk dress from the Fontana sisters, who she'd found in Rome while filming Roman Holiday. However, the following year, they called off the engagement.

British former ballet dancer Darcey Bussell dressed in a Valentino haute couture black organza ruffle-edged cocktail gown dated 1970-71 and valued at GBP 4,000-6,000 (dollars 6,600-9,900 or euros 4,430- 6,650) poses with film star Audrey Hepburn's ivory satin wedding gown dated 1952 and valued at GBP 8,000-12,000 (dollars 13,200-19,800 or euros 8,860-13,300) during a photocall in central London, on December 7, 2009. Around 36 items of Audrey Hepburn's clothing including hats, belts and personal letters dating from 1953 to the 1960s will be auctioned on December 8, 2009 at La Galleria in Pall Mall in central London.© Getty Images

The Charade star asked the sisters to donate the dress instead, going to "the most beautiful, poor Italian girl you can find – someone who couldn't ever afford a dress like mine," as Audrey had asked for at the time. Amabile Altobella ultimately wore the dress for her farm wedding, and in 2009, it was auctioned off for $23,000.

Film star couple Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) and Mel Ferrer on their wedding day. Dress designed by Balmain.© Getty Images

Dress #2: Wedded in white

It wasn't long until Audrey found love again, this time with fellow actor Mel Ferrer, with the Belgium-born star tying the knot with the American actor in 1954 after an eight-month courtship in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

Audrey Hepburn, 25, and Mel Ferrer, 37, leave the chapel after their wedding at Burgenstock Mountain, overlooking Lake Lucerne. The flower girl and page are the children of hotel owner Fritz Frey, whose resort has been the actress's retreat for about ten weeks. Ferrer flew in from Italy for the wedding, which was attended by the Bride's mother, the Dutch Baroness Ella Van Heemstra. A brief secret civil ceremony at Buochs, Switzerland preceded the ceremony.© Getty Images

For the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress was adorned in a Balmain white tea-length dress with a flared skirt, puffy ballgown sleeves, high neckline, bow-tied waist, a flower crown and full-length sleeves, a mix of royal elegance and nymph-like natural touches. The marriage, unfortunately, was troubled, and after welcoming their son Sean in 1960, they divorced in 1968.

Film star Audrey Hepburn poses with her new husband, Italian psychiatrist Dr. Andrea Dotti, after their wedding, January 18th.© Getty Images

Dress #3: Breaking from tradition

By this point, Audrey had become close friends with designer and constant collaborator Hubert de Givenchy, who'd received international acclaim for his work with her. So it's no surprise that for her wedding to Andrea Dotti in January 1969, she turned to her friend for what would be a rather unconventional solution.

Belgian-born actress Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) with her second husband, Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti (1938 - 2007), after their wedding, Morges, Switzerland, 18th January 1969© Getty Images

The couple tied the knot at a Swiss town hall ceremony, for which Audrey simply wore a Givenchy funnel-neck knee-length dress, complete with flared cuffs, a matching headscarf, sheer white tights with ballet flats, and a pastel pink color, deviating from the traditional white. They welcomed their son Luca the following year, however their union also ended in divorce in 1982.

