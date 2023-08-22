12 most expensive celeb wedding dresses: Victoria Beckham's corset, Serena Williams' ballgown & more

Big-budget weddings are the norm in the celebrity and royal world, and that means sparing no expense on the wedding dress.

That's exactly what celebrity brides Amal Clooney, Salma Hayek and Coleen Rooney did for their show-stopping big days. So how much did their wedding dresses actually cost? Flowercard researched the most expensive gowns of all time, including Serena Williams' jaw-dropping £2.6 million dress, while we've done some of our own digging and found even simple gowns like Catherine Zeta-Jones' cost over £100k.

1 12 Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham wore two very different wedding dresses for her Robin Hood-inspired nuptials at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin in 1999. She started the day by exchanging vows with David Beckham in a Vera Wang champagne-coloured corset gown, estimated to be worth $100k (about £78k), before the couple changed into matching purple outfits to cut their cake.

2 12 Catherine Zeta-Jones When Catherine Zeta-Jones married Michael Douglas in 2000, she opted for a timeless wedding dress with a V-neck, a fitted waist and a long train. Designed by Christian Lacroix, it was thought to be worth $140k (or around £104k), and she finished off her regal look with her hair in an elegant updo and a diamond tiara.

4 12 Amal Clooney © HELLO! Amal and George Clooney exclusively let HELLO! inside their show-stopping Venice wedding in 2014. Talking about the location, George Clooney said: "We met in Italy. We have a home there. We knew that was where we wanted to get married." Amal wowed in an Oscar de la Renta design which is, today, estimated to cost £321,252.

5 12 Chiara Ferragni Social media star Chiara married rapper Fedez in 2018 and she wore a breathtaking Christian Dior wedding dress worth £323,400 (now, being worth £334,748). For the Coachella-themed afterparty, the bride switched her dress for another show-stopping number by Dior, this time with lyrics and symbols all over it. MORE: 11 hilarious royal wedding moments caught on camera

6 12 Coleen Rooney Childhood sweethearts Coleen and Wayne Rooney had a star-studded Italian bash for their 2008 wedding day. Her gorgeous Marchesa princess gown has been estimated at a dazzling £364,387 if it was to be bought today. The bride didn't even stay in that dress all day, choosing to change into a different gown (pictured here) for her reception.

7 12 Kate Middleton © Getty Surprisingly, the Princess of Wales only makes it to sixth in the list, despite her dress being one of the most talked about bridal gowns in history. She married Prince William in 2011 and opted for a narrow Victorian-style bodice and her stunning train was almost nine feet long. Kate's lace gown was carefully crafted by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen and her expert team. The Royal School of Needlework made the lace for her spectacular gown. In today's terms, a few years on from their wedding day, the dress would be valued at £386,146.

8 12 Salma Hayek Salma Hayek said "I do" to François-Henri Pinault in 2009 – and they had a secret ceremony in Paris on Valentine's Day. A few months later, the duo celebrated with an epic ceremony in Venice, Italy. The actress stunned for the occasion wearing a Balenciaga wedding gown by Nicolas Ghesquiere which set her back the equivalent of £404,869.

9 12 Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian wore an incredible Givenchy dress when she married her ex Kanye West – and her show-stopping gown just narrowly missed third place with a cost of £422,701 in today's currency. The dress was designed by Ricardo Tisci for her idyllic Italian wedding. It featured long lace sleeves with sheer insets at the waist, a fitted silhouette and an elegant train.

10 12 Grace Kelly © Getty Despite getting wed in 1956, Grace Kelly still comes in third on our most expensive dresses list with a relative spend of £441,478! When she married Prince Rainier III they set the bar high for extravagant nuptials. They had around 600 guests and over 30 million TV viewers watched from their homes. Unsurprisingly, the event was dubbed the wedding of the century. The gown was crafted with silk taffeta, tulle and 125-year-old Brussels rose point lace.

11 12 Victoria Swarovski Victoria Swarovski married Werner Mürz in Italy in front of 250 guests. The three-day event deserved a spectacular gown and that is what designer Michael Cinco provided. With that surname, as you would expect, Victoria's ballgown was embellished with 500,000 Swarovski crystals and featured a very impressive eight-metre train! The gown cost £770,000, and in today's money the value is over £800k.

12 12 Serena Williams One gown was not enough for Tennis star Serena Williams when she married Alexis Ohanian in 2017, so she wore three different dresses on the day. For the ceremony she chose designer McQueen and similarly to Kate Middleton, Serena wore a beautiful bridal gown crafted by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. Speaking to Vogue, Serena said: "I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself." Her dress totalled a whopping £2,695,000 putting her in first place in the most expensive celeb dresses round-up.

SEE: The most expensive royal wedding dresses of all time