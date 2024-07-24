Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight reveals his touching support for granddaughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie's relationship with her father Jon Voight hasn't always been easy, and based on the legendary actor's new interview with Variety, it's still experiencing major ups and downs.

However, the 85-year-old is resolute about one thing, and that's his love for his grandchildren. Through Angelina, 49, and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, he is a granddad of six, and he loves it.

Despite his rocky relationship with his daughter, the actor sang his praises of her and her family unit, and particularly wanted to shout out his youngest granddaughter, 16-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

Vivienne recently won a Tony Award alongside the team of the Broadway hit The Outsiders, which her mom helped produce and she worked as a PA for. The mother-daughter duo even attended the ceremony together and joined the emotional team onstage when it won Best Musical.

On July 12, Vivienne and her twin brother Knox turned 16 years old, and during the interview, while walking through Voight's home, it was revealed that he'd prepared a sweet present for his granddaughter.

To celebrate the success of The Outsiders, Voight was going to send his youngest grandchild a sketchbook and drawing on her birthday, both as a birthday present and congratulatory gift.

His home also features prominent photographs of his daughter when she was still married to her ex-husband Brad, plus a cut-out of a magazine cover of them holding their newborn twins, which were taken at the time the father and daughter were still estranged.

Voight also talks about making a pitstop in New York City on his way back from the Cannes Film Festival, where the Francis Ford Coppola Megalopolis (in which he appears) premiered, to catch a production of The Outsiders. He gushed: "It was amazing. Angie is amazing."

His relationship with his Oscar-winning daughter was strained when he left her mother Marcheline Bartrand and his two kids, Angelina and her brother James Haven, when they were still young. In the past few years, they have worked to repair their relationship.

Voight emotionally states: "I love my daughter — that's No. 1. I am happy when Angie is happy. When she's having a tough time, I'm having a tough time. When she is down, I'm down."

Previously, after the show's success at the 2024 Tony Awards, the veteran actor told TMZ: "I'm very proud of Vivienne. I'm really proud of Angie because she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be."

"I'm sure Angie contributed with the actors and Angie’s a great director," he continued, and also explained just how much Vivienne got involved when it came to pushing her mom to get the production moving.

"Vivienne read the book and then went down to see the pre-Broadway play version near San Diego. She went down four times and she said, 'Mom, you’ve got to see this,'" he shared. Once Angelina saw the musical, she was entranced, and after a meeting with the original novelist S.E. Hinton, they were on board.