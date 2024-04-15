Revenge star Emily VanCamp welcomes second baby with co-star husband Josh Bowman

Congratulations are in order for actress Emily VanCamp and her husband Josh Bowman, who welcomed their second daughter on Friday.

Announcing the joyous news on Instagram, the Revenge star shared an adorable black-and-white photo of her newborn's tiny hand alongside the caption: "Rio Rose. 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl.

"We love you so much," she added.

© @emilyvancamp/Instagram Emily VanCamp welcomed her second daughter on Friday

Friends and fans rushed to the comments section with messages of congratulations, including Emily's The Resident co-star Manish Dayal, who penned: "Congratulations Emily!"

Actress Dot-Marie Jones, who also appeared in the medical drama, shared her delight, writing: "Beautiful… so happy for you! Sending so much love."

Emily, 37, first announced her pregnancy back in February. Showing off her blossoming baby bump in a series of black and white snaps, which included a sweet family photo, Emily penned: "Not long now... Ready when you are little love."

Emily and Josh, 36, first began dating back in 2012 after meeting on the set of US TV drama Revenge, in which they played on-screen husband and wife, Daniel Grayson and Emily Thorne. The pair became engaged in 2017 when Josh got down on one knee during a hike in a forest.

Opening up about the proposal at the time, the Captain America actress told ET: "He did good. It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful," she revealed.

© Photo: Getty Images Emily and Josh met on the set of Revenge

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a romantic ceremony held in the Bahamas. They went on to welcome their first child, a daughter named Iris, in August 2021.

© @emilyvancamp/Instagram Emily with her daughter Iris

Sharing the happy news, Emily took to social media with a picture of her little girl's hand wrapped around her finger. "Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," she penned in the caption. "Our hearts are full."

Emily and Josh's new arrival comes just months after they celebrated five years of marriage. Marking the milestone on Instagram, the actress shared a carousel of photos from their time together, including a sweet snap of the pair celebrating on their wedding day.

© @emilyvancamp/Instagram Emily and Josh celebrated five years of marriage in December

"5 years married, 12 together," Emily began. "What a beautiful ride it's been. Love the life we've built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we've created. Happy Anniversary my love. Can't wait for all that is to come!! @march_forth_media."