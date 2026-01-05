WATCH: Timothée Chalamet shouts out 'love' Kylie Jenner in Critics Choice speech

Timothée Chalamet gave his girlfriend Kylie Jenner a rare, very public shout-out from the stage of the 31st Critics Choice Awards.

The star, 30, took home Best Actor for his work in Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, and after thanking his team, all those who worked on the film, and his fellow nominees, he turned his attention to his girlfriend.

As you can watch in the above video, the billionaire cosmetics mogul, 28, got emotional as her boyfriend gave her his kudos as well. The couple, save for the odd red carpet appearance, are more private than others when it comes to their relationship.

© Getty Images Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

They started dating quietly in 2023, although didn't go more public until the press cycle for A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic that earned Timothée several other Best Actor nods (and a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards), with Kylie by his side at several award shows.

The couple made headlines at the December premiere of Marty Supreme in Los Angeles, wearing complete orange leather fits (the movie's promotional color), an outfit choice later parodied by Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs at tonight's Critics Choice.