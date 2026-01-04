Hacks' Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs show up to the 2026 Critics Choice Awards as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet — photos

We are seeing double. Comedians Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs arrived at the 31st Critics Choice Awards dressed in nearly identical outfits that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme.

The Hacks stars posed on the carpet in orange outfits and similar glam as the A-list couple. While Kylie and Timothée wore custom orange Chrome Hearts, Meg and Paul's ensembles were created by LA based designer Erica D. Schwartz.

Of course, just like the Marty Supreme star, Paul, 43, paired his look with a black bag and orange boots. Meg, 35, accessorized with a silver bracelet and necklace and a pair of orange heels.

Meg and Paul's show is nominated tonight for Best Comedy and Paul was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as talent manager, Jimmy. The fourth season of the critically acclaimed show, which is led by Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, premiered in April 2025.

© Getty Images Paul and Megan made waves on the red carpet.

Timothée, 30, will be at the Critics Choice Awards too – and I can't wait to see his reaction. The actor is nominated for Best Actor for portraying table tennis legend Marty Supreme. It's not yet known if he will bring girlfriend Kylie, 28, as his date, but she often attends award shows and events with Timothée.

The two made waves online when they showed up in very Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake-esque outfits to the LA premiere of Marty Supreme. But they could probably never imagine two of their colleagues showing up in identical outfits mere weeks later.

© Getty Images Meg and Paul were inspired by the couple's matching looks

Meg Stalter's eccentric outfits

Meg, who plays assistant turned agent Kayla on Hacks, is well known for her eccentric outfits to awards shows and Hollywood events. To the 2025 Emmys Award show, the Too Much actress wore jeans and a white t-shirt, paired with a black tote bag that carried the message: "Cease fire!"

© Variety via Getty Images Meg showed up to the red carpet with a Diet Coke can

A month prior, she wore a very long, strawberry-blonde wig with a strapless t-shirt with a graphic of herself in front of an American flag that said: "Meg Stalter is the prettiest girl in the world" to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

When asked about her outfit, she joked with the late night host: "Well so many people kept saying it, I thought it was probably time to put it on a damn shirt."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images To the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, Meg leaned in to casual with a message

At the 2025 VMAs, Meg was inspired by her favorite coffee brand – Dunkin'. She wore a white, structured outfit, a platinum-blonde wig, a white hat, and carried a bedazzled Dunkin' cup as her bag. And lastly, to the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, the comedian dressed as Diet Coke, wearing a strapless top made entirely of Diet Coke boxes.

She paired the soda outfit with a black pinstriped mini skirt, white heels, and you guessed it, a blonde wig. Meg showed off the outfit to her 594k Instagram followers, writing: "Diet Coke? Call me back I'm trying to get a brand deal. Open to working with Sprite as well."