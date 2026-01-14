Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant pack on the PDA in rare date night photos

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are making the best of their time in New York City after the former's run on Broadway came to an end.

Keanu, 61, recently wrapped a limited engagement production of Waiting for Godot at the Hudson Theatre. The play, first premiering in 1953, was directed by Tony Award winner Jamie Lloyd and starred Keanu alongside his longtime friend and Bill & Ted co-star Alex Winter.

© Instagram Keanu Reeves organized a date at the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink for his girlfriend Alexandra Grant

The production opened on September 28, 2025 and concluded on January 4, 2026. And after it wrapped, the actor got in an adorable NYC date night with his longtime girlfriend.

Alexandra, 52, took to her Instagram page to share some photos from a visit to the Rink at Rockefeller Center, posing for photos in front of the Rockefeller Christmas tree, kissing while bathed in its lights, and a clip of theirs while still wobbly on the skates.

© Instagram The couple engaged in some PDA on the ice after he wrapped his Broadway run in "Waiting for Godot"

"Last Monday, after the run of Waiting for Godot, Keanu invited me on a date in New York City…," she wrote beside it, painting a picture of what the whole night looked like for them. "…and we just want to give a shout out to everyone at the Rink @rockefellercenter for welcoming us! You made us feel right at home, cheering us on, and offering us hot cocoa and pompom hats."

Calling it a "special night" and noting it was one to remember, the visual artist also joked about it being quite the effort to get both herself and Keanu into new skates after a while. "Getting back on ice after a few decades and moving from hockey skates to figure skates and *#$%@* toe picks is no joke!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 celebrity couples who have aged like fine wine

"Grateful to the skating community for including us — to @chelseapiersnyc and @zoeyonice — for your encouragement of us and everyone who learns to skate at any age," Alexandra gushed, then giving a shout-out to the professional skaters of the world, including those heading to the Milan Winter Olympics this year.

"We're inspired by how you're choosing to train and eat on your terms, what music you prefer, your awesome style choices, finding joy in a sport that requires so many hours of practice to perfect," she wrote. "We're rooting for you @milanocortina2026!"

© Getty Images Keanu and Alexandra have been together for over a decade now

She concluded with a quote from 20-year-old American figure skater and reigning world champion Alysa Liu: "Connections with people—that’s the most important thing in life. It overrides everything."

"So yes, always yes to connecting," she penned. "Yes to joy, yes to getting out there even when beyond tired, yes to trying something new, yes to doing it your way, and staying open to surprise!"

© Getty Images The famously private couple made their relationship red carpet official in 2019

The private couple first confirmed to the world that they were together in 2019, when they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala together. Although they'd been pictured together as far back as 2016, and some of their friends noted they'd been dating for years at that point, 2018 is when it all became official. They live together in Los Angeles in Keanu's Hollywood Hills mansion.