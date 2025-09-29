Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant enjoy rare date night out after revealing the truth on 'secret wedding' news

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant looked smitten as they stepped out hand-in-hand for a rare public date night at the opening of Waiting for Godot in New York City over the weekend, amid ongoing speculation about a "secret wedding." The longtime couple made a polished and quietly powerful red carpet statement, choosing understated glamour. Alexandra radiated quiet luxury in a floor-length black gown that featured a structured square neckline and subtle cap sleeves, highlighting her statuesque figure.

The dress flowed into a soft train, adding drama with minimal effort. She accessorized with a brilliant diamond tennis necklace, matching drop earrings, and a stack of gold and silver bracelets - a modern twist on classic Hollywood elegance. Her signature silvery-blonde bob was swept to the side in loose waves, while a swipe of red lipstick brought a pop of color to her soft, natural glam look.

Standing beside her, Keanu Reeves kept things cool and characteristically low-key in a dark charcoal two-piece suit with a textured finish, styled with a white dress shirt and diagonally striped grey tie. A crisp red pocket square offered a subtle flash of flair, but true to form, Keanu's footwear stole the show, he opted for well-worn brown hiking boots instead of dress shoes, grounding his look with an effortlessly rebellious twist that only he could pull off.

© WireImage Keanu and Alexandra at the opening night of Waiting for Godot

Their outing comes after they caused speculation that they had taken their relationship to the next level after the visual artist was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger, followed by reports that they had "secretly" tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Europe over the summer. The couple prefers to keep their romance private, but in a rare move, Keanu addressed the rumors surrounding his relationship status and broke his silence on whether he and Alexandra are now officially husband and wife.

"It is not true," Keanu's publicist told E! News in a statement. "They are not married." In 2020, Alexandra shared her views on marriage in an interview with Vogue, telling the publication: "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How's that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

Alexandra also reaffirmed Keanu's statement that they did not tie the knot on social media. "This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!) We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries," she wrote.

© Getty Images Keanu and Alexandra hand in hand

Alexandra added: "I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn't get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!" Her followers didn't care about the fake news and loved the glimpse she shared of the couple's relationship.

"This is much better than a wedding photo!! Marriage is just a piece of paper!" one claimed. A second said: "This actually put a smile on my face. You seem married in all the ways that matter. Real people love. No celebrity fluff. Happy for you both." A third added: "Girl. I completely missed all of this. How about this? Congratulations on having a loving relationship where you feel safe and cherished."

© Getty Images Keanu and Alex confirmed are not married

Keanu and Alexandra have known each other for years and collaborated on two art books together. Ode to Happiness was released in 2011, and the photography book Shadows hit stores in 2016. They reportedly started dating in 2018, and they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019, which Alexandra told Vogue had "every single person" she knew calling her after.

Despite maintaining their privacy, the couple has shared some insights into their romance over the years. For Keanu's 61st birthday earlier this month, Alexandra shared a sweet post on Instagram alongside a photo of a heart-shaped cake with his name on it. She wrote: "Thank you to everyone for sending over sweet wishes for Keanu's birthday yesterday... he was well-celebrated!" She added: "To Keanu—who saw this post as a draft!—I am so grateful for your love and partnership."

© WireImage Alexandra also denied that she and Keanu have tied the knot

In August 2020, the Matrix star revealed how isolating with Alexandra during the COVID-19 pandemic brought them closer together. "It's been really wonderful to be with Alexandra," he told Parade. "We enjoy each other's company, whatever that may be. Once the beaches opened up, we went for a motorcycle ride, and we have a couple of projects."