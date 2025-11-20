Princess Charlene wears Diamond Foam Tiara for the first time in 15 years at Monaco National Day Gala

Princess Charlene of Monaco made a dazzling impression at the Monaco National Day 2025 Gala Performance in Monte Carlo, turning heads as she wore a tiara in public for the first time since her 2011 wedding ball. The 47-year-old royal, who is often known for her minimal and understated elegance, embraced full regal glamour for the high-profile evening event, joining Prince Albert II for the formal festivities.

Dressed in a floor-length ivory gown subtly embellished with shimmering details, Charlene looked every inch the royal consort. The gown featured a flattering draped neckline and long sleeves, while a red-and-white sash adorned with a glittering medal highlighted her official role and connection to the principality. Her makeup was classic and polished, with a bold red lip and perfectly defined eyes, enhancing the princess’s ethereal features.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Monaco National Day 2025

But it was the tiara that truly stole the spotlight, the Diamond Foam Tiara (L'Écume de Diamants), which glimmered under the lights and framed her elegant updo. It marked the first time the Princess has publicly worn this tiara since her wedding ball in July 2011, making this appearance especially significant.

© Getty Images Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Gala at the Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day 2025

The Diamond Foam Tiara, created by jeweller Lorenz Bäumer, features pear-cut diamonds that represent the spray rising off a cresting wave, a sweet nod to Charlene's love of water and her pre-royal swimming career. It was accompanied by a matching set of drop earrings, which Charlene has been pictured wearing, but the tiara has been seen more regularly in necklace form.

Charlene has historically chosen to forgo traditional royal jewels. Explaining her minimal accessories to Vogue, she said: "I’m not wearing a tiara [for the wedding ceremony]. Instead, Princess Caroline has lent me some beautiful diamond hair clips which belonged to her grandmother. I did have a tiara made by Van Cleef & Arpels but I decided to put it on display at the Oceanographic Museum, and I will wear it for my first official engagement."

© Getty Images Princess Charlene wears the Foam Tiara

The diamond and sapphire Ocean Tiara by Van Cleef & Arpels featured 1,200 precious stones arranged in wave-like symbols. Van Cleef & Arpels CEO Stanislas Quercize explained: "The idea of the necklace is to represent sea spume. And so we included 359 sapphires. We chose three shades of blue, evoking the world's different seas..."

© MIGUEL MEDINA Albert and Charlene tied the knot in 2011

Her return to traditional royal glamour was welcomed by royal watchers, who praised her sophisticated yet powerful presence.