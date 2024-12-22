Princess Charlene's £250k engagement ring from Prince Albert signifies her 'tears of joy'

Princess Charlene is nothing short of a royal style icon and has the jewellery collection to match her fabulous wardrobe. The most impressive and sentimental piece in her jewellery box is undeniably her diamond engagement ring.

Prince Albert of Monaco, now 66, proposed to Charlene, nee Wittstock, the day after the couple returned from Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding in 2010. Their proposal announcement was accompanied by an official photograph shot in the Palace of Monaco's gardens.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco tied the knot in 2011

Eagle-eyed royal followers will notice that the ring she displayed during the photocall was altogether different from the one she has worn ever since. It is believed that the first, giant diamond ring was Photoshopped into the photo as her ring was still being made at the time of the announcement.

© Getty Prince Albert and Charlene Wittstock's official portrait

Join HELLO! in getting the full lowdown on the final ring made custom for the royal bride by Parisian jeweller Repossi with expert details from jewellery designer, Jessica Flinn.

A sparkling diamond

Charlene's ring, which feels remarkably modern for a 14-year-old jewel, features a large diamond as its focal point giving it a regal air. "At the centre of the ring is a brilliant pear-cut diamond, a gemstone cut loved for its classic and enduring appearance," Jessica tells us.

© Gareth Cattermole A close-up photo of the engagement ring worn by Princess Charlene

"We would estimate that the central diamond weighs around 5 or 6 carats, striking a perfect balance between making a statement, but not being too overpowering on Princess Charlene’s hand."

Unbeknownst to Albert as he designed the love token, Charlene's ring predicted her emotions on the wedding day that took place on 1 July 2011.

© Getty Charlene showed off her ring on the tennis court during the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters 2011

"The pear-shaped diamond holds a deeper meaning of being a symbol of 'tears of joy', representing the emotional journey of love and commitment shared between a nearly or newlywed couple," Jessica explains.

© Getty Princess Charlene wipes away a tear at royal wedding

Princess Charlene made headlines on her wedding day as she cried during and after the ceremony in the Prince's Palace's Throne Room. In an interview with The Times, the newlywed explained: "Everything was just so overwhelming and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumours, and obviously the tension built up and I burst into tears [immediately after the ceremony].

© Getty Princess Charlene shed tears multiple times on her big day

The "rumours" she referred to were a nod to the idea that circulated at the time that Albert had been unfaithful prior to the wedding.

A wedding band

The platinum band adds to the ring's sense of luxury and highlights the white radiance of the central diamond. "Platinum is often used in engagement and wedding rings due to its durability and purity, and it is often thought of as a representation of the strong, unbreakable bond between a couple," the jewellery designer says.

© Getty Princess Charlene's ring up close as she attended Monaco's Rose Ball 2012

"The ring also exudes an extra touch of glamour as the platinum band is adorned with sparkling pavé white diamonds. The band’s tapered design, which is thicker near the central diamond and gradually narrows, enhances the brilliance of the centre stone, drawing even more attention to its dazzling beauty."

A standout piece

According to the jewellery expert, the pear-cut diamond has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, as brides embrace its unique shape for both its romantic symbolism and its ability to elongate the finger elegantly.

© Getty The ring features a pear-cut diamond

With that in mind, Jessica estimates the ring to be worth an incredible £200,000 to £250,000 and as she puts it, "a true reflection of the regal style and classic sophistication of the modern-day princess."