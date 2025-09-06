GMA's Robin Roberts shares marriage update as she talks 'adventures' with wife

Good Morning America'sRobin Roberts ushered in her wife Amber Laign's birthday on Friday with a special tribute. The news anchor took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring a collection of affectionate photos of the couple from throughout their relationship. One image showed the couple snapping a selfie during a dog walk, while others captured moments from sun-soaked vacations. A striking photo featured Robin and Amber posing in front of a serene mountain backdrop with a crystal-clear lake in the winter, while additional shots were taken at star-studded events.
Robin and Amber posing in front of mountains and a lake
Birthday post
Robin captioned the post: "Wishing my sweet Amber a Happy Birthday. Every trip around the sun is an adventure with you!" The GMA star's followers flocked to the comments to gush over the snaps and share their birthday wishes to Amber. Robin has been in a relationship with Amber since 2005 after they were set up on a blind date by mutual friends. The couple tied the knot in 2023 at their home in Connecticut.
The couple married in 2023
Marriage secrets
During an interview with People, Amber opened up about their relationship. "We keep it fresh," she shared. "You've got to keep it fresh, have our little date nights. We're on a little date night tonight."
"But also, I will say — and we're going to be honest — we've had peaks and valleys," added Robin, while clarifying: "Many more peaks than valleys. Because everything goes back to when you were younger. And so, we had to respect that we had different upbringings. It was really very helpful. Once we made that breakthrough. It really did help."
The couple have separate apartments
Unconventional living situation
However, the couple previously admitted that they reside in separate apartments – a decision that has helped strengthen their marriage. "The true secret: separate apartments," Amber told E! News at the opening night of Jean Smart's Broadway show Call Me Izzy back in June. "Communication, keeping it fresh, trust – all the good pillars."
Amber lives in her home in Connecticut, while Robin resides in her New York City apartment – a stone's throw from her office at GMA.
Robin came out in 2013
Robin's sexuality
Back in 2021, Robin reflected on her coming out story during an episode of Good Morning America. Speaking to her co-stars, Robin said: "I shared with [Colton Underwood] something that my mother said when I told her about my sexuality, that I'm gay, and she said, 'God loves you because of who he is, not because of anything you do or don't do.'"
The star first publicly came out as a lesbian in a 2013 Facebook post. Robin thanked her "long time girlfriend" in a post to mark 100 days since her bone marrow transplant during her battle with myelodysplastic syndrome. "I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life," she said at the time. "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together."
