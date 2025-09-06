Skip to main contentSkip to footer
GMA's Robin Roberts shares marriage update as she talks 'adventures' with wife
Subscribe
GMA's Robin Roberts shares marriage update as she talks 'adventures' with wife

GMA's Robin Roberts shares marriage update as she talks 'adventures' with wife

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts shared a special birthday post featuring stunning photographs on Instagram in honor of her wife, Amber Laign

Amber Laign and wife Robin Roberts pose at the opening night of the new play "Left on Tenth" on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theater on October 23, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts ushered in her wife Amber Laign's birthday on Friday with a special tribute. The news anchor took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring a collection of affectionate photos of the couple from throughout their relationship. One image showed the couple snapping a selfie during a dog walk, while others captured moments from sun-soaked vacations. A striking photo featured Robin and Amber posing in front of a serene mountain backdrop with a crystal-clear lake in the winter, while additional shots were taken at star-studded events.

View post on Instagram
 
Robin and Amber posing in front of mountains and a lake© Instagram

Robin and Amber posing in front of mountains and a lake

Birthday post

Robin captioned the post: "Wishing my sweet Amber a Happy Birthday. Every trip around the sun is an adventure with you!" The GMA star's followers flocked to the comments to gush over the snaps and share their birthday wishes to Amber. Robin has been in a relationship with Amber since 2005 after they were set up on a blind date by mutual friends. The couple tied the knot in 2023 at their home in Connecticut.

Robin Roberts in white suit and Amber Laign in black jumpsuit seen arriving at the Broadway show "Call Me Izzy" on June 12, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

The couple married in 2023

Marriage secrets

During an interview with People, Amber opened up about their relationship. "We keep it fresh," she shared. "You've got to keep it fresh, have our little date nights. We're on a little date night tonight."

"But also, I will say — and we're going to be honest — we've had peaks and valleys," added Robin, while clarifying: "Many more peaks than valleys. Because everything goes back to when you were younger. And so, we had to respect that we had different upbringings. It was really very helpful. Once we made that breakthrough. It really did help."

Robin and Amber in wedding dresses holding hands surrounded my roses© Instagram

The couple have separate apartments

Unconventional living situation

However, the couple previously admitted that they reside in separate apartments – a decision that has helped strengthen their marriage. "The true secret: separate apartments," Amber told E! News at the opening night of Jean Smart's Broadway show Call Me Izzy back in June. "Communication, keeping it fresh, trust – all the good pillars."

Amber lives in her home in Connecticut, while Robin resides in her New York City apartment – a stone's throw from her office at GMA.

Robin Roberts in black and white blazer© WireImage

Robin came out in 2013

Robin's sexuality

Back in 2021, Robin reflected on her coming out story during an episode of Good Morning America. Speaking to her co-stars, Robin said: "I shared with [Colton Underwood] something that my mother said when I told her about my sexuality, that I'm gay, and she said, 'God loves you because of who he is, not because of anything you do or don't do.'" 

The star first publicly came out as a lesbian in a 2013 Facebook post. Robin thanked her "long time girlfriend" in a post to mark 100 days since her bone marrow transplant during her battle with myelodysplastic syndrome. "I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life," she said at the time. "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More