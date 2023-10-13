5 GMA stars' jaw-dropping engagement rings: Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, more

'Good Morning America' anchors have become household names and not only do they bring breaking news and topical discussions to viewers – but they also share snippets of their private lives.

Over the years, the likes of Robin Roberts, 62, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, 54, and more have revealed insights into their love lives, including some pretty spectacular proposal stories followed by glimpses of their larger-than-life engagement rings.

From George Stephanopoulos' whirlwind relationship with Ali Wentworth to Ginger Zee's surprise proposal and Lara Spencer's show-stopping rock, take a look at the 'GMA' stars' engagements below…

WATCH: Ali Wentworth jokes she's divorcing George Stephanopoulos live on 'GMA'

'GMA' stars' engagement rings

Robin Roberts

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock Robin Roberts' wedding ring features round-cut diamonds, sapphires and golden topaz gemstones

Robin Roberts and her partner of 18 years, Amber Laign, didn't have a 'traditional' engagement. Instead of exchanging rings, they both decided to wed while having dinner at a restaurant and marked the moment by putting rings of calamari on each other's fingers.

"It was pretty fitting for us to not have a down on one knee [proposal] and one person doing it and who was going to propose," she said on 'GMA'. "It was just us hanging out in our little hole-in-the-wall Mexican spot and putting calamari rings on each other and saying, 'Let's go. Let's do it.'"

While they may not have exchanged engagement rings, their matching 18k gold wedding bands are stunning! Designed by Harry Mizrahi of New York-based Louis Martin Jewelers, the rings boast graduated marquise and round-cut diamonds, sapphires, and golden topaz gemstones.

Robin and Amber tied the knot in Farmington, Connecticut, on September 8, 2023.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton

© AFF-USA/Shutterstock Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Tom Werner married on November 6, 2022

Dr. Jennifer Ashton announced her engagement to Tom Werner in early 2022 after he proposed on New Year's Eve.

The 'ABC News' chief medical correspondent and the television producer were first introduced in 2021 by a mutual friend. Tom surprised Jennifer by proposing while they were waiting to hail a cab on their way to dinner at The Fulton by Jean-Georges, where they had their first date.

"I said yes!" Ashton wrote next to an Instagram photo of the couple. At the time, her left hand was hidden, but she has since shown off a dazzling diamond rock. The couple married at the Harmonie Club in New York City on November 6, 2022.

Lara Spencer

Lara Spencer has a huge diamond engagement ring

Lara Spencer first met tech entrepreneur Richard McVey on a blind date, but they clearly hit it off as the journalist's rep confirmed their engagement to People in January 2018. Just eight months later, they tied the knot in Vail, Colorado.

Lara – who shares children Katharine and Duff with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer – has since been spotted wearing a dazzling emerald-cut diamond on her left hand, alongside a matching diamond wedding band.

Ginger Zee

© Cindy Ord Ginger Zee's engagement ring boasts a square-shaped diamond on a platinum band

Meteorologist Ginger Zee married Ben Aaron in 2014 shortly after he popped the question outside New York City's Lincoln Center, near the fountain where they had their first date.

She told 'GMA' she was wearing workout clothes when Ben gave her a Magnolia bakery banana pudding container with a ring hidden inside – and it turned out to be a modern square-shaped diamond on a platinum band.

Ginger previously revealed that they broke up twice before they got engaged. "I wanted to be in the right place so I wouldn't hurt you, so I couldn't make a mistake," she told 'Localish'. "From that point when I was ready, then I think it was only seven, eight months and we were engaged."

George Stephanopoulos

© George Napolitano George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth had a whirlwind romance

George Stephanopoulos got engaged to Ali Wentworth after just two months of dating. George was living in New York while Ali lived in L.A., but they didn't let the distance get in the way – after going for lunch during one of her visits to the city, the rest was history!

The TV star told the 'New York Times': "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

