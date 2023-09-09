GMA's Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are married! See the adorable announcement...

The Good Morning America anchor and Amber have been together for nearly two decades

After 18 years together, Robin Roberts and her longtime partner Amber Laign have officially tied the knot - and shared the news with fans via an adorable picture of their pet dog Lukas.

In the snap, Lukas was sitting on a bench dressed in a bowtie collar, and the caption read: "My mommies are MARRIED!!!!Married?……yes….married!!!"

Robin also shared the picture, and added: "@lil_man_lukas looking dapper and ready for when our wedding guests arrive. Bless you all for your well wishes."

Robin, 62, and Amber, 49, were married in Farmington, Connecticut, in front of friends and family members who had flown in from all around the country.

They were also joined by Robin's Good Morning America colleagues including Gio Benitez, who took to social media to post a sweet snap of their friendship group on the "eve of forever'.

On August 30, the ABC News anchor revealed that she would be stepping away from her hosting duties temporarily to begin prepping for her wedding.

At the time, she teased that the big day was less than two weeks away and told her co-hosts and audiences watching: "This is my last day before the wedding," and teased that she would be an "amateur" no longer and would return to the show as a "pro" and married woman.

There have been plenty of parties for the pair already as GMA gave them a bachelorette party and then both Robin and Amber set off for separate celebrations too.

During their epic on-air celebration, the happy couple were joined by fellow anchors Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer, as well as ABC hosts Deborah Roberts, Juju Chang, and Martha Raddatz.

Also in attendance were The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash Betts and CBS' Gayle King, plus legendary girl group En Vogue performed and their bash included family reunions, Florida-themed gift selections, a cocktail making class, and a round of the "Nearly Newlyweds Game."

The pair were originally set up by a mutual friend in 2005, and began dating soon after. While they kept their relationship on the down low at first, in 2013, Robin came out as a lesbian with a Facebook post after her life-saving bone marrow transplant, simultaneously revealing her romance with Amber.

In a story from People of her decision to come out, Robin wrote: "I am so encouraged today by so many LGBTQ+ people who are visible in my industry. Somewhat ironically, when I came out, it was my industry who kept reporting, 'Gay! She's gay! Oh!' Meanwhile the public was going like, 'Uh, duh! Really? That's your headline?'

"But I didn't come out necessarily for me. I did it because I love [my partner] Amber. I was just thanking everybody. I did it via a simple social media post where I thanked my doctors, my parents.

"But then, was I not going to thank this woman who had been by me through this illness? But people got it. 'Oh, she's just grateful,' they said. 'It's just love.' They didn't make it anything more than me living my life.

"Now people ask me about Amber like they would if her name was Andy. Sometimes I have to pause and take that in."

Congratulations to the happy couple! We wish them the best with their new married life!

