Robin Roberts details unexpected discovery while honeymooning with wife Amber as fans react

The Good Morning America host has been inundated with congratulatory messages since marrying Amber

Robin Roberts is still reminiscing about her dreamy honeymoon and on Tuesday she shared an update with fans giving them a peek into their time away.

The GMA host married her long-time partner, Amber Laign, on September 8 during a lavish ceremony at their Connecticut home.

The happy couple then jetted off to the tropical destination of Curacao where they honeymooned.

Robin and Amber tied the knot at their home in Connecticut

While there, Robin and Amber made a discovery which they couldn't wait to share with fans because it was so unexpected.

Marveling at coincidence, Robin took to Instagram with a pair of photos from their vacation in which they were posing with some fellow honeymooners.

She wrote: "What a small world! We met Paige & Andrew who also got married on Sept 8…in CT very near our wedding venue…and we also happened to choose the same resort for our honeymoons!!"

She continued: "Neither of us got to stay in the honeymoon suite. Swipe and you’ll see the reason why. Ed & Phyllis chose it to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary! #couplegoals."

Fans loved Robin's post, with many sending congratulatory messages and others writing: "This is terrific. Thanks for sharing and more thanks for being absolutely authentic," and, "Awesome. Wishing you both all the happiness in the world."

Robin and Amber on their wedding day

Some fans recognized the people in the photo and commented: "Ayyyeee that’s my auntie and uncle!!!" and, "Yay!! That's my Uncle Ed and Aunt Phyl."

Amber responded: "So so lovely! We absolutely enjoyed meeting them both," and, "Yay! We enjoyed them so much."

During their first dance

Robin is now back in her hosting seat on GMA following a few exciting weeks off. She returned on Monday and her co-host, Lindsey Davis, said she was glowing while George Stephanopolous gave her some lessons in wedding ring etiquette.

Robin confessed her wedding was magical and said: "We did that. We did that! Oh my goodness. We wanted a celebration and we did just that."

She also demanded to know: "Why didn't anyone tell me how wonderful it is to be married?"

Ginger Zee, Dr Jennifer Ashton and Lara Spencer were among the guests at Robin and Amber's wedding

Viewers were thrilled to see Robin back on their screens, with her last appearing alongside Michael Strahan and George on August 30.They, along with the rest of her GMA family, including, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee, attended the nuptials.

It's been a long time coming for Amber and Robin who met on a blind date... that almost didn't happen.

© Raymond Hall Robin and Amber have been together for 18 years

On their 15th anniversary of that date, Robin penned a sweet message to Amber which read: "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner.

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life.

Robin is now back on GMA

"I drive you crazy… I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know.

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful... absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart... boo boo."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.