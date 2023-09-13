Robin Roberts' wedding nearly didn't happen, reveals GMA co-star in emotional message

Robin Roberts is currently on her honeymoon with Amber Laign, following their star-studded wedding over the weekend.

What's more, their love story has faced its fair share of challenges over the years, as Robin's GMA co-star Sam Champion revealed on social media.

The weatherman shared a heartfelt message alongside Lara Spencer's photos from the couple's big day, and revealed that during the reception, they all looked back on "moments that could have kept this from happening".

He wrote: "This moment. So much joy. Contentment seeing someone we live so happy. Memories of moments that could have kept this from happening…. So many feelings in this second. I love you both."

While he didn't go into detail, Robin herself admitted that she was close to cancelling her first ever date with Amber on several occasions.

Robin Roberts' co-star Sam Champion opened up about how the wedding day may not have been...

Obviously, the former sports broadcaster was more than happy that she didn't, and they have been happily together for 18 years.

Robin and Amber's relationship is incredibly unique too, as the couple only spend half their weeks living in the same house. Instead, they spend weekends together, while Robin stays in New York City in the week while working on GMA, and Amber remains at their home in Connecticut.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on their wedding day

During a previous appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the TV host told Robin: "I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am," in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released in 2014.

In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

This made the pandemic all the more challenging for Amber and Robin, who lived with each other full time for the first ever time - something they made work through "a lot of patience".

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on the dance floor

She told People magazine that the key to their new way of life during those months was patience. "We spent more time together this year than in the previous 15 years combined," she told the publication back in April.

"We've never been stronger!" She continued: "I remember when I packed up part of my dressing room here [in New York] and headed home to Connecticut a year ago. I'm glad I packed a lot of patience."

© Instagram David Muir, Deborah Roberts, Erielle Reshef, and Rebecca Jarvis in a photo from Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's wedding

Robin and Amber also faced a lot of health challenges between them over the years, most recently in 2021, when Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. Robin herself has battled the disease, as well as undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

